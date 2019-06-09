fbpx

GrabFood rider with prosthetic leg in S’pore inspires others with grit & tenacity

Mad props.

Joshua Lee | June 3, 05:01 pm

For people who have lost limbs, having their normal routines disrupted can be very discouraging.

This guy however, seems to have coped well despite having a prosthetic leg.

On June 2, this image of a GrabFood rider was shared by Facebook page Connextaxi:

The rider is seen carrying the GrabFood delivery bag while holding an electric bicycle outside SAFRA Toa Payoh.

He was also wearing a pair of knee-length bermuda shorts, which revealed his prosthetic leg.

The image was accompanied by this caption:

“If u think u r having a hard time, look at this warrior.. as long u r still alive, make urself worthy.. u don have to be a millionaire, u juz need a healthy body with no sickness attached.. kudos to this warrior..”

Positive online reactions

Reactions to the post were very positive, with many praising the rider for being an inspiration to others:

Very inspiring indeed.

You can read the original post below:

Top photo via Connextaxi/Facebook. 

