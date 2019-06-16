fbpx

Back
﻿

Google translation of “So sad to see Hong Kong become China” gives exact opposite meaning

Machines do not operate in a vacuum.

Sulaiman Daud |Kayla Wong | June 14, 12:15 pm

Events

Assisi Fun Day

16 June 2019, 10am-430pm

SJI International School

Upsurge

Hong Kong is in turmoil after massive protests erupted in the city against a controversial extradition bill.

Lawmakers have postponed a debate on the second reading of the bill, while scenes of violence and also compassion were broadcast by the media.

So sad to see…

And it seems that the controversy has bled into cyberspace too.

Something weird is occurring if you try to use Google Translate to convert a particular English sentence into Chinese.

If you type, “So sad to see Hong Kong become China” into Google Translate from English to Chinese (Simplified), it gives you this result:

“很高兴看到香港成为中国 (hěn gāoxìng kàn dào xiānggǎng chéngwéi zhōngguó).”

Screen shot from Google Translate.

The meaning of the translated phrase is not just different, it is the exact opposite: “So happy to see Hong Kong become China.”

The same thing happens when you attempt to translate the phrase into Chinese (Traditional).

Not just one phrase

Something similar also occurs if you try to translate the phrase, “Upset to see Hong Kong become China.”

Screen shot from Google Translate.

In Chinese (Simplified), it translates to:

“So happy to see Hong Kong become China.”

Fixed

But whatever problems appeared to have infected the translation service, Google threw up the correct translation at around 11:30am on Friday, June 14.

It now reads correctly: “Upset, to see Hong Kong become China.”

Certain exceptions

Strangely enough, no problems occur if you try variations of the phrase.

For example:

Screen shot from Google Translate.

This translates to: “Very regrettable to see Hong Kong become China.”

Or this:

Screen shot from Google Translate.

Which translates to: “Such a sad Hong Kong become China.”

So it appears that only certain specific phrases result in a twisted translation.

How does Google Translate work?

According to this article on Medium, Google Translate is a unique website that works with both rule-based and behaviour-based processes.

There are certain rules put in place, such as identifying nouns and verbs and basic grammar.

But in real life, people don’t always follow the rules.

Therefore, machine translations build in exceptions, based on input from its users.

The more input it receives, the more it learns to translate something in a particular manner.

It’s not clear if the botched translation is a result of a technical glitch or deliberate user manipulation, but as it stands, certain phrases were being translated inaccurately.

Even if it was momentarily.

Top image from Google Translate.

About Sulaiman Daud

Sulaiman believes that we can be heroes, if just for one day. His favourite Doctor is Peter Capaldi's Twelve, although he is falling in love with Jodie Whittaker's Thirteen. He also writes about film and pop-culture, which you are very welcome to read here.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Japan to restart brutal commercial whale hunting in July 2019, after 30-year hiatus

Darker side to the country's polished facade.

June 14, 11:51 am

The Grab Singapore Sale is here and our wallet... Wait, what?

Grab these deals soon.

June 14, 11:50 am

S'porean economist Donald Low takes dig at those who believe foreigners to blame for Hong Kong protests

He also says this narrative belies a deep insecurity in the accusers themselves.

June 14, 10:56 am

Young pro-democracy Hongkongers return to violent protest sites at 2am to clean up rubbish

Kudos to the civic-minded ones.

June 14, 02:46 am

Hong Kong reporters wear helmets to indoor police press conference to highlight police brutality

Trolling level 100.

June 14, 02:15 am

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close