Hong Kong police caught on video brutally beating young girl during protests

Other images showed police officers posing for photos and giving the thumbs up.

Andrew Koay | June 13, 11:42 pm

Protests in Hong Kong reignited on Wednesday, June 13, as the people continued to push back against the proposed extradition law.

Images circulating on social media reveal the level of brutality on the streets as clashes erupted between the protestors and police.

Brutal beatdown

One particularly shocking video showed a group of policemen beating a young female protestor.

The video started by showing protestors running away from the advancing police.

It then zooms in on a young girl who had already fallen on the ground.

However, this did not stop the policemen who continued to beat her with their batons.

One even used his riot shield to smash the girl who has curled up into a foetal position.

“Bloody government”

Another video online showed a bloodied man being attended to by medical services.

The caption simply read: “There are demonstrators vomiting blood but their actual injuries are not clear, bloody government.”

The video can be seen here.

Policemen posing

Elsewhere, images have surfaced appearing to show policemen posing for a group photo after dispersing a crowd of protestors with rubber bullets.

From Shanghaiist
From Shanghaiist

Some of the officers are seen smiling and wielding their riot equipment, while another officer takes the photo for them.

From Shanghaiist

Shanghaiist reported that another image showed the police taking a big group photo while taking a break in Hong Kong’s parliament building.

Officers could be seen giving a “thumbs up” gesture to the camera.

Commissioner denies using excessive force

According to South China Morning Post, Commissioner of Police Stephen Lo Wai-chung has denied that his officers had used excessive force against protestors.

Lo added that the equipment used — such as pepper spray, pepper liquid jets, rounds of beanbags, and rubber bullets — were in line with procedures followed internationally in similar situations.

Top image from Galileo Chang Twitter and Alston Kwan Twitter

