S’porean in Hong Kong saw protestors distributing burgers, herbal candy & water out of goodwill

Hong Kong’s protests have been officially declared a riot and scenes of violent clashes between the police and protestors have spread on social media.

One Singaporean, however, has since sought to paint a different picture of the protests on Instagram.

Singaporean shows protestors handing out supplies

On June 12, Instagram user @humphreychping (also known as Humphrey) uploaded a series of Instagram stories showing protestors organising and distributing supplies among themselves.

As to why he was at the protests, the caption on Humphrey’s first story suggested that he had decided to see the protests in person:

“Want to see how it is like”

The videos appeared to have been taken at night, along Queensway between United Centre and Pacific Place in Admiralty, near the Legislative Council building of Hong Kong.

However, it is unclear if the photos were taken in the early morning or after sundown on June 12.

Food, water and masks handed out

As for the supplies handed out, Humphrey noted that this consisted of a variety of food, water, and even umbrellas in anticipation of the weather.

Humphrey commented that scenes of violent clashes were reported in the media, but these gestures of kindness and helpfulness appeared to have been overlooked.

Additionally, masks and sweets were handed out, likely in anticipation of the retaliatory measures by the police, such as the use of the tear gas.

Protestors well-organised

Humphrey further highlighted that the protestors also appeared to be well-organised, with a dedicated spot for supplies prepared and traffic leading into Hong Kong’s central business district blocked.

What’s more, there also appeared to be a conscious effort in keeping the place clean.

Crowds chant and insult the police

But Humphrey also noted that the protestors appeared hostile to the police, pointing out how the protestors allegedly insulted the police and their families.

At one point, the crowd also broke out into a chant in Cantonese, in which they cheered Hong Kong.

Police supposedly stood guard at first, then pushed protestors

As for the police, Humphrey alleged that they stood guard at first near the protestors, supposedly refusing to even let a man through at one point.

But a subsequent Instastory by Humphrey alleged that the police had begun pushing back towards Central from Admiralty, which resulted in the protestors shifting the supplies, and placing a recycling bin in the middle of the road.

Some videos also showed the protestors hurriedly moving from their current location.

He also added that it was time for him to go as the police were supposedly halting train services.

Not just about the violence and the riots

Subsequently, Humphrey concluded his story with an image and prayer that showed two of the petals on the orchid of Hong Kong’s flag wilting.

In his caption, Humphrey stated that the protests were more than just the riots that he had seen on the media.

He highlighted that he had been thoroughly impressed by the way the protestors gave support to one another and that there appeared to be a lack of clashes between police and protestors, apart from verbal insults.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam condemns protests

Separately, Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam condemned the protests against the extradition bill as an “organised riot”, The Straits Times reported.

In a two-minute-and-forty-second video posted to Facebook, she said the actions had undermined the safety of many Hong Kong citizens, such as the police, civil servants, and young people who had wanted to express their views peacefully.

Lam said: “This is not an act that shows love for Hong Kong.”

How the protests and riots unfolded:

Top image collage from @humphreychping Instagram