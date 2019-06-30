fbpx

Girl, 14, requires 9 stitches on face after playing at Jewel Changi Airport’s Canopy Park

Rough and tumble world of games.

Belmont Lay | June 20, 10:06 pm

A 14-year-old girl required nine stitches on her face after she got cut while playing at Jewel Changi Airport’s Canopy Park on Wednesday, June 19.

This was the second known injury within 10 days of the park’s opening.

Within 10 days of opening

Before and after photos of the girl’s wound was posted on Facebook on the same evening the incident happened at the mirror maze attraction in the park.

What happened

The teenager’s aunt, Susan Goh, 45, wrote that her niece was playing with five other children at that time.

However, the teenager did not know how she got injured.

According to Yahoo News, the medical bill amounted to S$4,000 so far, which was paid for by the teen’s family.

The doctor said the girl’s injury would likely leave a scar.

Incident confirmed

A Jewel spokesperson confirmed that the incident took place on Wednesday, June 19, at about 5.15pm.

The injured girl was immediately brought to a clinic at Terminal 3 by the attraction’s staff ranger to seek medical attention upon exiting the maze.

She was referred to Raffles Hospital as the cut required stitches.

“Initial investigations showed that the incident took place when the female guest was playing in the maze,” the spokesperson said.

“We regret the guest’s unfortunate experience and wish her a smooth recovery. We urge all guests to exercise personal safety and adhere to safety instructions while having fun at the attractions.”

Not accusing Jewel

Goh wrote in her Facebook post she was not accusing Jewel of anything other than urging others to take better precautions, but lamented the consequences would have been unthinkable if her niece had hurt her eyes instead.

Previous injury

On June 14, a woman suffered a deep cut on her hand after falling at the 250-metre long Sky Nets attraction that is suspended 25 metres above the ground at Canopy Park.

Woman sustains deep cut on finger after allegedly falling on sky nets at Jewel Changi Airport

The 14,000sqm park located on the topmost level of Jewel Changi Airport also houses the 50-metre long Canopy Bridge, Discovery Slides, Petal Garden and Hedge Maze.

