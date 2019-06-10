S$4.50 to enter Canopy Park at Jewel Changi Airport from June 10, 4 free attractions & 5 ticketed ones

From June 10, 2019, Canopy Park at Jewel Changi Airport will be opened to the public.

Advertisement

The attractions at level 5 will have four features you can explore for free and another five activities that are ticketed, with prices starting from S$7.20 to S$19.80.

But first, to access the park, there is an entrance fee of S$4.50 for Singapore residents.

The standard admission rate is S$5.

Free to explore

The four free features are the Discovery Slides, Foggy Bowls, Topiary Walk, and Petal Garden, all available from 9am – 3am.

The “4-slides-in-1” are both an art sculpture as well as a playscape, and comes with a 6.5m high platform that overlooks the Shiseido Forest Valley.

Advertisement

Foggy Bowls feature four concave bowls pouring mist and fog into a carpet of green:

This is supposed to create the experience of “playing amongst clouds”.

On the Topiary Walk, visitors can admire animal topiaries such as the orangutan, crocodile, elephant, peacock, and chameleon.

Advertisement

Lastly, the Petal Garden will have seasonal displays of flowers.

Five ticketed attractions

The five ticketed attractions are the Hedge Maze, Mirror Maze, Manulife Sky Nets –Walking, Manulife SkyNets -Bouncing, and Canopy Bridge.

Prices for the attractions are applicable to Singapore residents.

Except for the Canopy Bridge attraction, the amounts stated also cover your entrance fees to Canopy Park.

Advertisement

1) Hedge Maze

The Hedge Maze is Singapore’s largest indoor hedge maze, where explorers will be able to ascend a circular look-out platform for a view of the attraction at the end.

Prices:

S$10.80 (Adult)

S$7.20 (Child/Senior)

2) Mirror Maze

The mirror maze is set within garden settings — apparently a first in the world as well.

Overhead plants provide dappled lights into the maze, and the final chamber is “fully immersive” with mirrors above and below.



Prices:

S$13.50 (Adult)

S$9 (Child/Senior)

Jun 10 – July 9, 9am to 3am

From July 10, 10am to 10pm

Advertisement

3) and 4) Manulife Sky Nets

The Manulife Sky Nets are split into two attractions — walking and bouncing.

The walking net is suspended across a five-storey high (25m-tall) void, which makes it a pretty thrilling walk.

On the other hand, the bouncing net is 250m long, and with an 8m-high lookout as its highest point.

Prices

Bouncing:

S$19.80 (Adult)

S$14.40 (Child/Senior)

Walking:

S$13.50 (Adult)

S$9 (Child/Senior)

Jun 10 – July 9, 9am to 3am

From July 10, 10am to 10pm

5) Canopy Bridge

Finally, the 50m-long Canopy Bridge is suspended 23m above ground, with glass flooring in the middle of the bridge.

The attraction also provides a nice view of the HSBC Rain Vortex.

Price:

S$7.20 (Adult/Child/Senior)

Advertisement

If you wish to visit multiple attractions, there are also bundles from S$38 – S$71, some of which includes the Changi Experience Studio.

The Canopy Park opens from 9am – 3am daily.

Address:

Jewel Changi Airport

78 Airport Blvd, Singapore 819666

Level 5

Top image via Jewel Changi Airport