Man challenges M’sian minister he allegedly had gay sex with to sue for defamation

He also stood by his initial confession.

Matthias Ang | June 23, 04:11 pm

Haziq Abdul Aziz, the man who confessed to having gay sex with Malaysian Economic Affairs Minister Azmin Ali, has challenged the latter to sue him if he is confident of his innocence.

Challenges Azmin to sue him for defamation

According to The Star, the former secretary to the Malaysian Deputy Primary Industries Minister challenged Azmin to sue him for defamation and further stressed that he was also a victim in the matter.

As per Haziq:

“In fact, I am a victim of the situation. If I am defaming him, he has all the right to sue me in a court of law.”

Additionally, Haziq also challenged Azmin to make a police report against him, stating:

“He (Azmin) should do it (lodge a police report) himself. Let’s have the entire evidence and details in the open.”

For his part, Azmin has denied that he appeared in the videos, insisting that the videos are part of a plot to assassinate his character and destroy his political career.

Stands by his confession

The Star further reported that Haziq stood by his confession that it was him and Azmin in the video clips.

Stressing that he had not lied about the matter, Haziq stated:

“I am not a liar. I want the matter to be brought open in the court so that Malaysians can see for themselves the evidence. Malaysians would then be able to see who’s telling the truth.”

Currently on holiday in Langkawi

Malaysiakini reported that Haziq made his comments on June 22, while on holiday in Langkawi.

On June 18, Haziq had been sacked from his post in the Malaysian Ministry of Primary Industries (MPI), for violating the ministry’s ethics and values.

Haziq had not showed up for work up after the publication of the video on June 12.

As for why he was on holiday in Langkawi, Haziq stated, as per The Star, that he wanted “a weekend getaway to calm my mind since I can’t travel overseas yet.”

Haziq also said he wanted the police to conclude investigations as soon as possible as he did not wish to “remain in hiding forever”.

He added that he had since given his statement to the police twice.

Mahathir said Azmin did not need to go on leave

Meanwhile, Malaysia Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad said on June 20 that there was no need for Azmin to go on leave amidst the ongoing police investigation into the matter, The New Straits Times reported.

Mahathir explained that this was because the matter was political in nature, and that Azmin would not be an obstruction to investigations in any case.

Echoing Azmin’s stance on the issue, Mahathir said: “… this is a political thing. In fact, it is intended to embarrass him. I don’t like this kind of political (game).”

The scandal so far:

Top image collage from Haziq Aziz Facebook and Azmin Ali Facebook

About Matthias Ang

