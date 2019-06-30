fbpx

M’sian, who claimed he had gay sex with M’sian minister, sacked

He had failed to show up to work since the publication of his confession video.

Matthias Ang | June 20, 11:52 pm

Haziq Abdul Aziz, the man who confessed to having gay sex with Malaysian Economic Affairs Minister Azmin Ali, has been sacked from his job.

According to a June 20 press release by the the Malaysian Ministry of Primary Industries (MPI), Haziq was terminated as the Senior Private Secretary to Deputy Minister of Primary Industries Shamsul Iskandar.

The termination was effective as of June 18.

Source: MPI Malaysia

Violation of ministry’s ethics

MPI called Haziq’s confession “an admission of a sordid nature”, and added that the video Haziq claimed featured him and Azmin was a violation of its ethics and values.

MPI also said that it disassociated itself completely from Haziq and stressed that it did not tolerate such behaviour from its staff.

As per MPI:

“The Ministry wishes to wishes to categorically assert that it will never tolerate any such scandalous behaviour amongst any of its staff members which brings the Ministry into disrepute and odium.”

Did not show up to work after confession video was published

MPI said it issued a show-cause letter to Haziq over the incident, but it did not accept his reply, which was to provide an explanation as to why he should not face disciplinary action.

The Star reported that the letter was issued on June 12, the same day his confession video was published.

However, Haziq had been uncontactable since June 11, according to Shamsul.

He added that Haziq did not reply on June 12, when he dropped him a message requesting for a meeting, after finding out about the incident.

Off the grid

Additionally, Haziq did not show up at work after the publication of the video.

Contacting Haziq through his family also proved to be a dead end, according to Shamsul, as he was told that Haziq had not contacted them either.

As such, Shamsul said that he was baffled by Haziq’s behaviour:

“I am baffled that he would do this. All the time when he served me, his conduct had been professional.”

Show-cause letter also issued by PKR

MPI was not the only entity to have issued a show-cause letter against Haziq.

The Star reported on June 20 that a show-cause letter was also issued by the disciplinary board of Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) against Haziq, given that he is also the Santubong PKR Youth chief.

PKR party disciplinary board chairman Ahmad Kassim stated that this was because Haziq had damaged the reputation of the party and its leadership with his confession video.

Ahmad added that Haziq has been given 14 days to respond to the letter.

In the meantime, several PKR Youth members have demanded for Haziq’s expulsion from the party.

More details on the confession:

Man comes forward to confess it was him & M’sian minister in gay sex video

Top image from Haziq Aziz Facebook

