New Funan mall will have physical Taobao store

You might have heard of the Taobao retail concept store in Plaza Singapura.

Here it is.

Nomadx houses Singapore’s first, and until now the only, physical Taobao store that spans across twos levels of the mall.

Now Funan Mall is here with the second Taobao concept store.

It will be operated by Virmall.

The mall will give an offline edge to the Taobao shopping experience, with the store offering a wide range of products available on Taobao.

These specially curated products for Singapore will include furniture, household items, textiles, fashion and more.

The Taobao physical store will be just one of quite a few (more than 190) stores.

Other notable stores include Nikon’s first standalone outlet and flagship Experience Hub in Singapore.

That includes the Nikon School, a workshop space for photography tutorials by professionals.

Here are some of the other shops confirmed to be in Funan.

The mall will open on June 28, 2019.

Image from Capitaland and Nomadx

