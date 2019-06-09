fbpx

Back
﻿

S’porean youth collecting 5-cent coins from everyone in S’pore to feed the poor & hungry

Five cents bigger than a bullock cart's wheel.

Belmont Lay | June 4, 01:10 pm

Events

69 Brazilian Day

09 June 2019, --

All Japan IPL outlets

Upsurge

One youth in Singapore is carrying out a coin-collecting campaign to prove that five cents is indeed bigger than a bullock cart’s wheel (i.e. gor chiam tua kuay gu chia leng).

Five Cents Project

Fronted by a Singaporean youth, Adrian Foo, the Five Cents Project is slowly picking up steam three months after it was crystallised in a March 15 Facebook post:

What a lot of 5-cent coins can do

The combined relief provided by many five-cent coins put together will go towards alleviating the hunger of the poor and needy in Singapore society.

It works

The proof of concept put up by Foo on May 7 showed it is possible to collect over 10,000 five-cent coins to aggregate some S$523.80 — which was collected from 80 people:

Progress

On April 30, the first jar was already up and running at Chippy at Plaza Singapura:

The second jar was up on May 31 at Puri-Puri, 367 Beach Road Singapore:

And the third jar was up on June 3 at Soylicious at Bukit Timah Market and Food Center, #02-166:

The note on the jar said:

Did you know, if every person in Singapore contributed $0.05, we would accumulate a total of $281,935?

Your five cents will provide a warm meal for the elderly beneficiaries of Happy People Helping People (HPHP). Know that YOUR contribution, no matter how small, is of value.

Do follow Five Cents Project on Facebook and @fivecentsproject on Instagram for updates!

Potential difficulties

However, one of the difficulties is in counting the number of coins.

According to a May 19 post, Foo contacted a few banks in Singapore and only one replied that it would provide a one-time waiver for counting the coins.

But the post also wrote that it was a symbolic moment for this project, as it marked the completion for the first round of collection.

The team would also collect as many coins as possible to maximise the bank’s waiver offer.

For more updates on the campaign that does not appear to have a deadline, you can check Five Cents Project.

About Belmont Lay

Belmont can pronounce "tchotchke".

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Up to 60% off at Sephora sale in Woodlands Causeway Point till June 9, 2019

Chiong ah.

June 4, 01:53 pm

Customers in China fight, crawl & snatch like it’s a zombie apocalypse for KAWS x Uniqlo shirts

Intense.

June 4, 01:19 pm

China state-run media Global Times acknowledges & defends 1989 Tiananmen Square incident

The incident, it said, is a 'vaccination' to increase China's immunity against any major political turmoil in the future.

June 4, 01:17 pm

Police: Suggestion of delay in granting permits for Tan Cheng Bock's political party launch untrue

The police and IMDA have been engaging PSP to help facilitate approval.

June 4, 12:38 pm

Minimum temperatures at night expected to hit 28°C in 1st half of June 2019

Hot and wet June.

June 4, 10:55 am

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close