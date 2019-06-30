fbpx

All you need to know about Descendants of The Sun couple’s divorce

For those who care about Song-Song couple.

Zhangxin Zheng | June 27, 02:17 pm

Upsurge

Descendants Of The Sun couple Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo, also known as the Song-Song couple, announced that they are filing for divorce after close to two years of marriage.

Descendants Of The Sun stars Song Joong Ki & Song Hye Kyo file for divorce

The 33-year-old actor released a statement through his lawyer on June 27 to announce what is unfortunate news for their fans.

Here’s what you need to know about the Song-Song couple.

Fell in love during Descendants Of The Sun

The duo starred in the 2016 major hit series that was shot in South Korea and Greece and they shared crackling chemistry that was evident on screen.

The Song-Song couple also praised to each other.

The 37-year-old Song Hye Kyo said that he was considerate and had been a pillar of support for her during tough times.

The couple eventually announced their relationship and their private wedding was held on Oct. 31, 2017, in Seoul.

The couple had their honeymoon in Europe.

Photo from Koreaboo.

The marriage was a big deal in the Korean entertainment scene as both artistes were extremely popular internationally.

Song Hye Kyo is probably one of the top Hallyu stars of her generation.

Wedding ring incident

Rumours of the split started earlier in 2019 with Song Hye Kyo spotted without her wedding ring on multiple occasions, as reported by the Chinese media.

Screenshot of enew China Press.
Image from Newsen.

However, Song Joong Ki put to rest the rumours as he was spotted wearing the ring at a script-reading session for his latest drama, Arthdal Chronicles.

Screenshot of TvN video.

At the press conference for the drama, Song Joong Ki also mentioned that he felt more “emotionally stable” after the marriage and his wife has been supportive of him.

Official statements from Song-Song couple

Following the statement released by the actor’s lawyer, both agencies representing the actor and actress also addressed the matter.

The statements from both agencies apologised for the bad news and urged commenters to avoid speculating and making false claims about the divorce.

Here’s the statement from Song Hye Kyo’s label:

Hi, this is UAA representing Song Hye-kyo.

First, we apologize for delivering an unfortunate news.

Hye-kyo is currently going through divorce proceedings with her husband, following a careful consideration.

The reason for divorce is a difference in personality. The decision came because the pair could not overcome the difference.

We cannot check out the further details due to the privacy concerns. We ask for your understanding about this.

In addition, please refrain from making sensational reports and leaving speculative comments, for the sake of the actors.

We apologize for fueling worries. We will strive for the better in the future.

Thank you.

Here’s the statement from Song Joong Ki’s label:

Hi, we are Blossom Entertainment and this is our official statement regarding the divorce of actor Song Joong-ki.

Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-kyo decided to end their marriage following a careful consideration. After reaching an amicable settlement, they are currently going through divorce proceedings.

We sincerely apologize for delivering such a news to those who have celebrated and supported the pair’s marriage.

But since it is the matter of the actor’s privacy, please refrain from making groundless speculations and spreading false information concerning the divorce.

We are sorry again for delivering an unfortunate news.

Difference in personalities led to divorce

The statement from Song Hye Kyo’s label also revealed that the split was due to a difference in the couple’s personalities, which they had not been able to overcome.

Reports have also suggested that the couple has been living apart for a while and their Itaewon house might have been empty from the start.

Rumours involving fellow actor Park Bo Gum arise after their divorce was made public.

Park co-starred in a late 2018 romantic drama, Encounter, with Song Hye Kyo.

Image from Viki.

The agency managing Park Bo Gum also released a statement to caution against any of such rumours:

We are planning to take strict legal action against the rumours being spread around in regards to Park Bo Gum, shortly after news of Song Hye Kyo and Song Joong Ki’s divorce became a huge topic. It seems that such rumours were fabricated as Song Hye Kyo and Park Bo Gum recently worked on a production together. We are also in the process of discussing legal action against other rumours outside of the recent divorce rumours.

Top photo collage from Song Hye Kyo’s Instagram and DOTS poster

