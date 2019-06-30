Viral FB post shares tips on how to get the best value when ordering cai png

Cai png (a.k.a economical rice) is a great option if you are looking for an affordable meal in Singapore.

And for those who are looking to get even more value out of their meal, here’s a photo post sharing tips on how to get a bigger portion of rice and dishes without paying extra.

Here were the tips mentioned in the Facebook post:

Order the meat dishes first

Point at the dish as many times or for as long as you can

Don’t rush when ordering the dishes

Ask for “a bit more rice” rather than request to “add rice” (as an extra portion)

This is the post:

More tips from cai png-eaters

The above tips, however, are not exactly new.

But in response to the widely-circulated post, some people also provided their own suggestions.

Such as ordering ‘countable’ dishes, such as fishballs, last:

Requesting gravy at the beginning:

And ordering when there is no queue or when the stall is about to close:

Cool.

Top photo screenshots via Lobang Siah FB post