Viral FB post shares tips on how to get the best value when ordering cai png
Cai png (a.k.a economical rice) is a great option if you are looking for an affordable meal in Singapore.
And for those who are looking to get even more value out of their meal, here’s a photo post sharing tips on how to get a bigger portion of rice and dishes without paying extra.
Here were the tips mentioned in the Facebook post:
- Order the meat dishes first
- Point at the dish as many times or for as long as you can
- Don’t rush when ordering the dishes
- Ask for “a bit more rice” rather than request to “add rice” (as an extra portion)
This is the post:
More tips from cai png-eaters
The above tips, however, are not exactly new.
But in response to the widely-circulated post, some people also provided their own suggestions.
Such as ordering ‘countable’ dishes, such as fishballs, last:
Requesting gravy at the beginning:
And ordering when there is no queue or when the stall is about to close:
Cool.
