Viral FB post shares tips on how to get the best value when ordering cai png

Life hack?

Tanya Ong | June 25, 10:55 am

Cai png (a.k.a economical rice) is a great option if you are looking for an affordable meal in Singapore.

And for those who are looking to get even more value out of their meal, here’s a photo post sharing tips on how to get a bigger portion of rice and dishes without paying extra.

Here were the tips mentioned in the Facebook post:

  • Order the meat dishes first
  • Point at the dish as many times or for as long as you can
  • Don’t rush when ordering the dishes
  • Ask for “a bit more rice” rather than request to “add rice” (as an extra portion)

This is the post:

More tips from cai png-eaters

The above tips, however, are not exactly new.

But in response to the widely-circulated post, some people also provided their own suggestions.

Such as ordering ‘countable’ dishes, such as fishballs, last:

Requesting gravy at the beginning:

And ordering when there is no queue or when the stall is about to close:

Cool.

Top photo screenshots via Lobang Siah FB post & via

