After years of scandals & career blips, S’pore duo By2 kills performance at China talent show

This is By2.

The Singaporean duo, made up of Miko and Yumi, has been around for a while now.

Their first album, NC16, was released on July 25, 2008, to quite the fanfare.

They had been performing on stage for even longer than that (since they were three-years-old), and even though they are just 27, their careers have seen more than enough highs and lows.

In fact, the two of them shared that these past few years especially have been really rough.

Yumi stated that the duo experienced betrayal from loved ones, either at work or in their personal lives.

Miko also summed up that they felt they were abandoned in those couple of years as some fans thought that they had left the music industry.

The duo also said that they were also caught by scandals which distracted public focus from their music.

So it is with this background in mind that we view their performance on the third season of China talent show, The Coming One.

A comeback on stage

Here’s their performance.

In case you can’t view it.

Just like the past few years of their career, the performance wasn’t all smooth-sailing either.

Yumi dropped her headset mic but naturally held onto the wire of the microphone at her waist while dancing.

The judges (including Singapore’s own Stephanie Sun) were impressed by their ability to react to the situation and completed the whole dance set seamlessly.

A coolness of head perhaps developed over more than two decades of stage performance.



That’s all they know

A point of contention that the judges raised kind of related to that very aspect of their career.

Namely, why would a group that has so much experience partake in a singing competition like this?

In addition to the points mentioned above regarding their stalled careers, By2 also brought up the possibility of a comeback.

Perhaps a reference to their heady days in the noughties, where they experienced legitimate regional success.

Their answer in the post-perfomance interview though might shed some light as to why they are still doing this.

“We’ve been doing this so long, we can’t imagine doing anything else, nothing makes us happier than performing on stage.”

All the best!

Image from Chinese album art and ETtoday