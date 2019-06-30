fbpx

Back

After years of scandals & career blips, S’pore duo By2 kills performance at China talent show

Hope they get the second chance they are looking for.

Nyi Nyi Thet |Zhangxin Zheng | June 25, 10:22 am

Events

Music Day Out 2019

30 June 2019, 1630h-1930h

Singapore Botanic Gardens, Shaw Foundation Symphony Stage

Upsurge

This is By2.

The Singaporean duo, made up of Miko and Yumi, has been around for a while now.

Their first album, NC16, was released on July 25, 2008, to quite the fanfare.

They had been performing on stage for even longer than that (since they were three-years-old), and even though they are just 27, their careers have seen more than enough highs and lows.

In fact, the two of them shared that these past few years especially have been really rough.

Yumi stated that the duo experienced betrayal from loved ones, either at work or in their personal lives.

Miko also summed up that they felt they were abandoned in those couple of years as some fans thought that they had left the music industry.

The duo also said that they were also caught by scandals which distracted public focus from their music.

So it is with this background in mind that we view their performance on the third season of China talent show, The Coming One.

A comeback on stage

Here’s their performance.

In case you can’t view it.

Just like the past few years of their career, the performance wasn’t all smooth-sailing either.

Yumi dropped her headset mic but naturally held onto the wire of the microphone at her waist while dancing.

Screenshot from Bilibili video.

The judges (including Singapore’s own Stephanie Sun) were impressed by their ability to react to the situation and completed the whole dance set seamlessly.

A coolness of head perhaps developed over more than two decades of stage performance.

That’s all they know

A point of contention that the judges raised kind of related to that very aspect of their career.

Namely, why would a group that has so much experience partake in a singing competition like this?

In addition to the points mentioned above regarding their stalled careers, By2 also brought up the possibility of a comeback.

Perhaps a reference to their heady days in the noughties, where they experienced legitimate regional success.

Their answer in the post-perfomance interview though might shed some light as to why they are still doing this.

“We’ve been doing this so long, we can’t imagine doing anything else, nothing makes us happier than performing on stage.”

All the best!

Image from Chinese album art and ETtoday

About Nyi Nyi Thet

Thet has a chronic fear of teenage girls laughing at him. He sometimes puts on a cap in his room and yells “Gryffindor”.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Children in Vietnam village ferried across river in plastic bags by parents just to go to school

Determination.

June 25, 12:06 am

Hite Jinro strawberry soju available at Lazada & Shopee

Easy to drink, easy to get drunk.

June 24, 11:55 pm

Blazing red evening sky spotted all over S'pore, apparently lasted around 10 minutes

So pretty!

June 24, 09:56 pm

NEA assures S'pore air quality remains good as Johor schools close from severe air pollution

Hope the situation is really under control now.

June 24, 08:39 pm

Hands-free bubble tea challenge draws hilarious parodies from the less well-endowed

Funny.

June 24, 08:32 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close