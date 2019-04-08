fbpx

Toblerone & M&M ice cream now available in S’pore at S$8.95 for box of 4

Yum.

Melanie Lim | May 6, 02:18 pm

Fans of Toblerone and M&M are in for a treat.

On May 5, Twitter maestro Xavier Lur revealed that Toblerone and M&M flavoured ice cream are now available in selected Cold Storage supermarkets in Singapore.

In case you can’t see:

Photo by Xavier Lur/Twitter
Photo by Xavier Lur/Twitter
Photo by Xavier Lur/Twitter

The M&M ice cream comes in two flavours — peanut and chocolate — while the Toblerone ice cream comes in its original flavour.

Photo by Xavier Lur/Twitter

According to Lur, a box of four costs S$8.95.

From his photos, however, it seems like the price is a special offer that’s ending on May 9.

Photo by Xavier Lur/Twitter

The usual price is S$9.95:

Photo by Xavier Lur/Twitter
Photo by Xavier Lur/Twitter

The Toblerone ice cream was first unveiled in the UK in March 2018, while handheld M&M ice cream was introduced as early as April 2017 in the U.S.

Here are more photos from people who’ve tried them:

View this post on Instagram

[Anzeige] @zambiotti und ich haben uns schon ewig auf das neue Toblerone Eis gefreut. Gestern dann nach der Arbeit endlich mal bei Edeka gekauft und probiert. Normalerweise bin ich immer eher enttäuscht, wenn ich mich lange auf etwas freue, da die Erwartungen schon so hoch liegen. Diesmal war ich aber richtig geflasht. Das Eis schmeckt nach Schokolade 🍫 und Honig 🍯. Die Glasur enthält Karamellstücke glaube ich. Ist auf jeden Fall erstaunlich, wie sehr es nach normaler Toblerone schmeckt. Für mich definitiv eins der interessantesten Eise (gibts das Wort 😂) aus der Theke 👍🏼 auch wenn mir schon manche von euch geschrieben haben, dass sie dem widersprechen 😋 . #fitnessfood #healthyeating #absaremadeinthekitchen #clean #cleaneating #bodybuilding #powerlifting #eatforabs #diet #abnehmen #ernährung #highprotein #munichblogger #icecream #eis #toblerone #tobleroneicecream

A post shared by Alexandra Lederer (@lalelex) on

Seems like they have other versions overseas as well:

Cool.

Top image courtesy of Xavier Lur

About Melanie Lim

Melanie likes taking and editing photos for Instagram.

