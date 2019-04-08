Toblerone & M&M ice cream now available in S’pore at S$8.95 for box of 4

Events
Fans of Toblerone and M&M are in for a treat.
On May 5, Twitter maestro Xavier Lur revealed that Toblerone and M&M flavoured ice cream are now available in selected Cold Storage supermarkets in Singapore.
$8.95 for a box of 4 ice cream sticks. pic.twitter.com/spfRkiqCT6
— Xavier Lur (@xavierlur) May 5, 2019
In case you can’t see:
The M&M ice cream comes in two flavours — peanut and chocolate — while the Toblerone ice cream comes in its original flavour.
According to Lur, a box of four costs S$8.95.
From his photos, however, it seems like the price is a special offer that’s ending on May 9.
The usual price is S$9.95:
The Toblerone ice cream was first unveiled in the UK in March 2018, while handheld M&M ice cream was introduced as early as April 2017 in the U.S.
Here are more photos from people who’ve tried them:
Seems like they have other versions overseas as well:
Cool.
Top image courtesy of Xavier Lur
