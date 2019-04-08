Toblerone & M&M ice cream now available in S’pore at S$8.95 for box of 4

Fans of Toblerone and M&M are in for a treat.

On May 5, Twitter maestro Xavier Lur revealed that Toblerone and M&M flavoured ice cream are now available in selected Cold Storage supermarkets in Singapore.

$8.95 for a box of 4 ice cream sticks. pic.twitter.com/spfRkiqCT6 — Xavier Lur (@xavierlur) May 5, 2019

In case you can’t see:

The M&M ice cream comes in two flavours — peanut and chocolate — while the Toblerone ice cream comes in its original flavour.

According to Lur, a box of four costs S$8.95.

From his photos, however, it seems like the price is a special offer that’s ending on May 9.

The usual price is S$9.95:

The Toblerone ice cream was first unveiled in the UK in March 2018, while handheld M&M ice cream was introduced as early as April 2017 in the U.S.

Here are more photos from people who’ve tried them:

Seems like they have other versions overseas as well:

Cool.

Top image courtesy of Xavier Lur