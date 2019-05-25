fbpx

Back
﻿

Sam Willows band members bidding each other farewell on Instagram

No more...?

Mandy How | May 27, 12:06 pm

Events

Upsurge

The Sam Willows is arguably one of the most well-known local bands in Singapore.

The quartet has even made it to Forbes 30 under 30 Asia 2019:

S’porean band The Sam Willows in Forbes 30 under 30 Asia 2019

But it is not clear if they will continue down the music-making path.

In five Instagram posts from each of the band members and the band’s official account, numerous goodbyes hinted at the band’s hiatus — with no definitive date for a reunion.

Here’s one from Sandra Riley Tang, who recently rebranded herself to “RRILEY” and released her debut single:

Benjamin Kheng, who has been involved in various acting projects recently, bade his farewell:

View this post on Instagram

goodbye is not the end x

A post shared by Benjamin Kheng (@benjaminkheng) on

Narelle Kheng thanking her band members:

And the recently wedded Jon Chua saying “goodbye for now”:

And lastly, the group’s account hinting that the disbandment is temporary:

Responses on the post range from confusion and dismay to support:

However, The Sam Willows is also part of the 2019 National Day Parade’s song, so they may just be reuniting (for a while, at least) then.

2019 NDP song video is just one giant Easter egg with everyone from Ramli Sarip to JJ Lin

Formed in 2012, the band has released two albums and two EPs, as well as performed at global events.

Top image via Sandra Riley Tang’s Instagram

About Mandy How

Mandy is a pantry rat. She eats everything in the pantry (except other people's food).

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Litterbug in S'pore fined S$300 for leaving rubber band behind

Taking littering very seriously.

May 27, 10:48 am

The Jim Jefferies Show takes stab at reporting on civil liberties in S'pore, provides sympathetic take

It is a commentary on Singapore and the United States.

May 27, 01:56 am

Cute albino panda spotted at Si Chuan, China nature reserve for first time

Give it a red cropped top, please.

May 26, 11:31 pm

Heng Swee Keat makes first official trip to China as DPM, speaks about US-China trade tensions

Heng said that the China-US relationship is the most important bilateral relationship in the world.

May 26, 10:33 pm

Japan's northernmost prefecture, Hokkaido, hit 39.5°C for first time in May 2019

Yet another warning.

May 26, 08:36 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close