Sam Willows band members bidding each other farewell on Instagram

The Sam Willows is arguably one of the most well-known local bands in Singapore.

The quartet has even made it to Forbes 30 under 30 Asia 2019:

But it is not clear if they will continue down the music-making path.

In five Instagram posts from each of the band members and the band’s official account, numerous goodbyes hinted at the band’s hiatus — with no definitive date for a reunion.

Here’s one from Sandra Riley Tang, who recently rebranded herself to “RRILEY” and released her debut single:

Benjamin Kheng, who has been involved in various acting projects recently, bade his farewell:

Narelle Kheng thanking her band members:

And the recently wedded Jon Chua saying “goodbye for now”:

And lastly, the group’s account hinting that the disbandment is temporary:

Responses on the post range from confusion and dismay to support:

However, The Sam Willows is also part of the 2019 National Day Parade’s song, so they may just be reuniting (for a while, at least) then.

Formed in 2012, the band has released two albums and two EPs, as well as performed at global events.

