Sam Willows band members bidding each other farewell on Instagram

Upsurge
Upsurge
The Sam Willows is arguably one of the most well-known local bands in Singapore.
The quartet has even made it to Forbes 30 under 30 Asia 2019:
S’porean band The Sam Willows in Forbes 30 under 30 Asia 2019
But it is not clear if they will continue down the music-making path.
In five Instagram posts from each of the band members and the band’s official account, numerous goodbyes hinted at the band’s hiatus — with no definitive date for a reunion.
Here’s one from Sandra Riley Tang, who recently rebranded herself to “RRILEY” and released her debut single:
Benjamin Kheng, who has been involved in various acting projects recently, bade his farewell:
Narelle Kheng thanking her band members:
And the recently wedded Jon Chua saying “goodbye for now”:
And lastly, the group’s account hinting that the disbandment is temporary:
Responses on the post range from confusion and dismay to support:
However, The Sam Willows is also part of the 2019 National Day Parade’s song, so they may just be reuniting (for a while, at least) then.
2019 NDP song video is just one giant Easter egg with everyone from Ramli Sarip to JJ Lin
Formed in 2012, the band has released two albums and two EPs, as well as performed at global events.
Top image via Sandra Riley Tang’s Instagram
If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to get the latest updates.