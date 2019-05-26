Kpop boy band Super Junior member Eunhyuk took a S’pore city tour alone

Popular Korean boy band Super Junior (SUJU) was in Singapore over the weekend to perform at the HallyuPopFest 2019 along with other Korean groups.

And they had a celebratory feast with chilli and black pepper crabs after the event.

Yums.

Solo tour

One of the members decided to stay one more day to do a solo tour here on May 27, 2019.

The group’s dance machine/ rapper Eun Hyuk appeared to have some fun times exploring different parts of Singapore.

He posted some photos on Instagram that showed him sightseeing along Singapore River at Clarke Quay and near St Andrew Cathedral in City Hall.

Besides taking the Duck tours to cruise down the Singapore River, the Kpop star also took other public transport by himself.

Perhaps it was on a weekday afternoon, the Promenade MRT station on the Downtown Line and the public bus that he took were visibly empty.

Here’s a selfie of him at the upper deck of a double-decker bus:

He really managed to blend in without anyone noticing.

Amazing.

Top photo collage from Eunhyuk’s Instagram