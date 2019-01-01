S’pore student, 17, takes upskirt videos of 2 teachers while asking about schoolwork

A 17-year-old secondary school student admitted to taking upskirt videos of two teachers, both aged 47 years old, under the guise of asking them about schoolwork.

Filmed Mathematics teacher and Chinese teacher

According to Lianhe Zaobao, both incidents happened in 2018, at a secondary school in the east that the defendant was studying at.

The first instance involved a Mathematics teacher, between February 12 to February 22, whereby the student had first activated the video recording function of his phone, and placed it on his bag with the lens facing upwards.

The student then raised his hand to ask the teacher a question to get her to come over to his seat.

In total, the student engaged in such an action four times, filming her thighs and face.

The second instance took place on March 5, and involved a Chinese teacher who was also filmed four times.

Zaobao highlighted that the student used the same method that he had used on the Mathematics teacher, filming her thighs and face thrice.

As for the fourth time, the student took the step of directly placing his mobile phone beneath the teacher’s skirt and filmed her for 26 seconds.

Three other victims

However, the student’s teachers were not the only victims, Lianhe Zaobao further reported.

Separately, the student filmed three more people — a female student, as well as a second female student who was sleeping on a bus, and a friend of his elder sister who came over to stay at his house.

With regard to the last case, the student first concealed his phone in the bathroom, where it filmed her while she bathed.

Admitted to a total of 13 charges

Zaobao added that the student has since admitted to a total of 13 charges in court on May 8, including obscene video possession, intimidation and outrage of female modesty.

The judge stated that the student must be fully disciplined for his actions so as to protect teachers from such behaviour.

However, the judge also noted that because the student had acknowledged his wrongdoings and was still young, the potential for rehabilitation was large.

On the other hand, the prosecution argued that while the student was a first-time offender, sneakily filming a teacher was a serious crime.

As such, the judge has since asked the prosecution to provide an evaluation report on the student’s probation and rehabilitation.

A decision for the case is expected to be made on May 15.

Top photo by Jeanette Tan

