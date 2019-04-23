Mid Valley Southkey, JB’s newest & largest integrated shopping mall, now open
Thinking of making a weekend trip to Johor Bahru?
You might want to stop by Mid Valley Southkey, JB’s newest (and biggest) integrated shopping mall.
A 10 minute drive from JB customs, this 32-acre behemoth features a mix of international and local retail brands, as well as a variety of dining and leisure experiences.
Familiar brands such as Adidas Original and Marks & Spencer have outlets in the mall, as well as Malaysian crowd favourites SOGO and F.O.S.
Those who love luxury shopping are in for a treat as the mall is full of branded stores like Pandora, Coach and YSL:
Pandora Mid Valley Southkey, from 23-28 April 2019.
The Mall, Mid Valley Southkey
Visitors also have a myriad of dining options from Thai Boat Noodles, Chir Chir Chicken to Din Tai Fung:
Din Tai Fung New open in MidValley Southkey
If you’re an avid Instagrammer, there are a couple of spots both in and outside the mall to take aesthetic #OOTD shots at:
midvalleysouthkey
Location: The Mall, Mid Valley Southkey
Address: Jalan Bakar Batu, Southkey, 81100 Johor Bahru, Johor, Malaysia
Opening hours: 10am to 10pm daily
Top image courtesy of Habib Group Official
