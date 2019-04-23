fbpx

Back
﻿

Mid Valley Southkey, JB’s newest & largest integrated shopping mall, now open

Neat.

Melanie Lim | May 14, 06:06 pm

Events

Upsurge

Thinking of making a weekend trip to Johor Bahru?

You might want to stop by Mid Valley Southkey, JB’s newest (and biggest) integrated shopping mall.

A 10 minute drive from JB customs, this 32-acre behemoth features a mix of international and local retail brands, as well as a variety of dining and leisure experiences.

Familiar brands such as Adidas Original and Marks & Spencer have outlets in the mall, as well as Malaysian crowd favourites SOGO and F.O.S. 

Those who love luxury shopping are in for a treat as the mall is full of branded stores like Pandora, Coach and YSL:

Visitors also have a myriad of dining options from Thai Boat Noodles, Chir Chir Chicken to Din Tai Fung:

If you’re an avid Instagrammer, there are a couple of spots both in and outside the mall to take aesthetic #OOTD shots at:

View this post on Instagram

Hey💬

A post shared by ✨Twinkle Star✨ (@twinklestar920915) on

View this post on Instagram

#midvalleysouthkey #throwback

A post shared by Francis 小杰 (@monster_xj) on

Cool.

Location: The Mall, Mid Valley Southkey
Address: Jalan Bakar Batu, Southkey, 81100 Johor Bahru, Johor, Malaysia
Opening hours: 10am to 10pm daily

Top image courtesy of Habib Group Official

 

Content that keeps Mothership.sg going

🏃🤤
Here’s how not to get fat while stuffing your face with Hello Pandas.

👨👶 🍼
You think it’s easy to be a father? This guy has something to say.

👩‍🏫🛒
Remember when you had to practice ting xie (Chinese spelling) like there was no tomorrow?

🗡️🤖
You probably know “Speak of Cao Cao, and Cao Cao arrives”. But did you know he sometimes arrives in a Gundam suit?

😷🥤
Maybe can try this the next time you catch a cold. You’re welcome.

About Melanie Lim

Melanie likes taking and editing photos for Instagram.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Evening Read Evening Commute

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Mahathir's advisor Daim Zainuddin tells M'sians not to use May 13, 1969 riots to divide people

He said Malaysians are only threatened when they are not united.

May 14, 05:56 pm

S'pore stars Carrie Wong & Ian Fang apologise after explicit texts exposed

Both apologised for the worry and hurt they caused.

May 14, 05:52 pm

S'pore student, 17, takes upskirt videos of 2 teachers while asking about schoolwork

The student filmed both of his teachers four times each.

May 14, 05:31 pm

Famous Geylang claypot rice that still uses charcoal fire moves to Beach Road

One of the few places that still do so.

May 14, 03:13 pm

S'pore couple robbed, injured & harassed in Bali, but still posed for candid photos for Straits Times

The husband is a hoot.

May 14, 02:44 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close