All 6 Springleaf Prata Place outlets giving free 4 kosong pratas to celebrate Liverpool 4-0 win till day ends

One-upmanship.

Belmont Lay | May 8, 04:43 pm

Two crispy prata chains in Singapore are generously giving away free four kosong pratas to anyone who shows up in Liverpool jersey.

This special May 8 offer is to celebrate Liverpool’s unexpected 4-0 defeat of Barcelona at Anfield at the Champions League semi-finals earlier in the morning, which saw the Merseyside team advance to the last stage with an amazing 4-3 aggregate comeback.

Springleaf Prata Place initially offered the free four kosong prata to the first 10 customers who showed up at each outlet:

Springleaf Prata Place giving away free 4 kosong prata to celebrate 4-0 Liverpool win over Barcelona

A fellow prata chain, Casuarina Curry, then upped the stakes by offering to give away four kosong pratas to anyone who showed up in Liverpool jersey till the end of the day:

Casuarina Curry giving away free 4 kosong prata the whole day to celebrate 4-0 Liverpool win over Barcelona

Extended offer for free pratas

In response, Springleaf has now extended its initial offer to all its six outlets across Singapore — till it closes for the day:

This is probably in light of the Ramadan fasting month, where Muslim fans of Liverpool will only get to break fast after 7pm, but are looking forward to a four kosong treat.

Springleaf Prata Place boss an Everton fan

The first Facebook post revealed that the Springleaf Prata Place chain owner, Guna (pictured above and below in blue jersey), is actually an Everton fan.

Everton is the fierce city rivals of Liverpool.

The initial post said: “The boss supports Everton, but even he recognises a great win when he sees one.”

Liverpool miracle

Liverpool’s four goals were courtesy of Divock Origi and Georginio Wijnaldum — with two apiece.

Liverpool will face either Tottenham Hotspur or Ajax Amsterdam in the Champions League final, which will be played in Madrid on June 1.

Ajax hold a 1-0 first-leg advantage over Spurs ahead of the second leg on May 9.

Springleaf Prata Place outlets address

Here are the addresses of all six outlets:

About Belmont Lay

Belmont can pronounce "tchotchke".

