Casuarina Curry giving away free 4 kosong prata the whole day to celebrate 4-0 Liverpool win over Barcelona

Talk about one-upmanship and doing one better than your rivals.

Following news that Springleaf Prata Place with five outlets in Singapore is giving away for free four kosong prata for the first 10 fans who show up in Liverpool jersey, another popular crispy prata joint is doing the same.

Except that Casuarina Curry is giving away four kosong prata the whole day to customers who show up in Liverpool jersey.

The Casurina Curry Facebook post on May 8 at 10.15am said:

Hi everyone it’s a historical comeback for Liverpool on the history of champions league. As a die hard Liverpool fan the bosses are giving away 4 plain pratas to all the customers who come in Liverpool jersey whole day(8/5/19). Hurry down to Thomson or 6th Ave branch for the free pratas.. YNWA..❤❤

Casuraina Curry is located at two places: Thomson Rd (136-138 Casuarina Rd, Singapore 579526) and Sixth Ave (20 Sixth Ave, Singapore 276479).

Free four kosong victory for prata lovers

This four kosong free prata giveaway is the result of Liverpool pulling off a one-in-14-million miracle comeback to beat Barcelona 4-0 at Anfield to secure a massive 4-3 aggregate Champions League semi-final victory.

The only difference is that the boss of Springleaf Prata Place is an Everton fan.

But he recognises the quality of the Liverpool victory to pay tribute to the fierce Everton rival, Liverpool.

The bosses of Casuarina Curry, on the other hand, are Liverpool fans.

Liverpool miracle

Liverpool’s four goals were courtesy of Divock Origi and Georginio Wijnaldum — with two apiece.

Liverpool will face either Tottenham Hotspur or Ajax Amsterdam in the Champions League final, which will be played in Madrid on June 1.

Ajax hold a 1-0 first-leg advantage over Spurs ahead of the second leg on May 9