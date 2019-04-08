Springleaf Prata Place giving away free 4 kosong prata to celebrate 4-0 Liverpool win over Barcelona

Crispy roti prata chain Springleaf Prata Place is giving away four kosong prata.

Because Liverpool pulled off a one-in-14-million miracle comeback to beat Barcelona 4-0 at Anfield to pull off a massive 4-3 aggregate victory.

The chain eatery posted on its Facebook page at about 8.15am, several hours after the historic Champions League semi-final: “Liverpool fans! The boss has decided to give 4 kosong prata for free to the first 10 fans who show up in jersey at all of our outlets today.”

Springleaf Prata Place has five branches around Singapore.

Boss an Everton fan

The Facebook post revealed that the prata chain owner is actually an Everton fan.

Everton is the fierce city rivals of Liverpool.

The post said: “The boss supports Everton, but even he recognises a great win when he sees one.”

Liverpool miracle

Liverpool went down 0-3 after the first leg.

But they pulled off a coup of the semi-finals at their Anfield home ground to cut Lionel Messi and Co to pieces and reverse a three-goal deficit.

Liverpool’s four goals were courtesy of Divock Origi and Georginio Wijnaldum — with two apiece.

Liverpool will face either Tottenham Hotspur or Ajax Amsterdam in the Champions League final, which will be played in Madrid on June 1.

Ajax hold a 1-0 first-leg advantage over Spurs ahead of the second leg on May 9.