Anti-Muslim Australian senator Fraser Anning loses seat in elections

Anti-Muslim racist Australian politician Fraser Anning has lost his seat in parliament following the country’s federal election on May 18, 2019.

Advertisement

Defeated

Anning was defeated in his bid to return to the Senate after he sparked outrage in March when he said Muslim immigration was to blame for the New Zealand mosque shootings.

He was later egged by 17-year-old Will Connelly on television at a Melbourne news conference.

The teenager was hailed by many as a hero and became widely known as “egg boy”.

Advertisement

Result hailed widely

Anning’s party — Fraser Anning’s Conservative National Party — failed to secure enough votes to win a single seat in either the upper or lower houses.

The result was met with glee among mainstream politicians and pundits.

“Fraser Anning goes back to where he came from… he won’t be in the Parliament,” ABC News commentator Antony Green said.

Liberal MP Trent Zimmerman called it “one of the great outcomes of this election”.

Advertisement

Got into parliament almost by chance

Anning got into parliament in the 2016 federal election after getting just 19 first preference votes — almost a strange chance occurrence.

Anning was later picked by the One Nation party to replace former senator Malcolm Roberts, who was declared invalid by the country’s High Court in 2018 because of his dual citizenship.

Anning, known for his anti-immigration stance, then switched to Katter’s Australian Party (KAP).

He was kicked out of the party because his views on immigration were thought too extreme.

Another upset

Another major upset was on the cards as well.

Australia’s former prime minister Tony Abbott lost his seat in the House of Representatives to independent candidate Zali Steggall.

Incumbent won

Australia’s ruling coalition won a surprise victory on Saturday, defying opinion polls that had tipped the centre-left opposition party to oust it from power.

It was an election that was almost too close to call.

Prime minister Scott Morrison described the result as a “miracle”.

He said: “Tonight is not about me or it’s not about even the Liberal party. Tonight is about every single Australian who depends on their government to put them first.”