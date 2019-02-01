fbpx

60,000 signatures on petition demanding Australian senator Fraser Anning removed after he blamed Muslim immigration for Christchurch mosque shootings

He has been slammed by Australians and New Zealanders.

Belmont Lay | March 15, 10:59 pm

An Australian senator has provoked widespread outrage after he blamed the mosque shootings in New Zealand on immigration of Muslims into the country.

Immigration of Muslims into the country to blame

Fraser Anning, a senator in Queensland, described the terror attacks as “vigilantism” and claimed that immigration of Muslims was to blame for the atrocity.

“I am utterly opposed to any form of violence within out community, and I totally condemn the actions of the gunman,” he wrote.

“However, whilst this kind of violent vigilantism can never be justified, what it highlights is the growing fear within our community, both in Australia and New Zealand, of the increasing Muslim presence.”

This is his full statement:

Slammed

Anning was roundly criticised by Australians and New Zealanders.

Australian prime minister Scott Morrison tweeted:

Former Australian PM Malcolm Turnbull said Anning is a “disgrace”:

One other person tweeted: “Maggots like Fraser Anning are directly responsible for this violence.”

“They give platforms to racists, white-supremacists. They embolden and encourage these overwhelmingly right-wing, white men.”

“They all share the same dream, a white ethnostate.”

Online petition picks up steam quickly

An online petition calling for Anning to be removed from parliament has received about 60,000 signatures in six hours:

Use loaded racist terms

Anning was previously criticised for his perceived racism, including using the phrase “final solution” as part of his proposals on immigration.

The phrase “final solution” is most often known as a euphemism used by the Nazis through the Holocaust during the Second World War.

About Belmont Lay

Belmont can pronounce "tchotchke".

