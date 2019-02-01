17-year-old teenager smashes egg on Muslim-blaming Australian senator Fraser Anning’s head

Queensland senator Fraser Anning was struck on the back of his head with an egg by a 17-year-old teenager.

This occurred a day after he blamed Muslims for terror attacks on Muslims in New Zealand, despite one suspected shooter being a white Australian.

Advertisement

Here’s a gif of the incident:

Advertisement

Right-wing rally

The incident took place during a media conference at a right-wing rally in Melbourne on Saturday, March 16, a day after the terror attack in Christchurch, New Zealand.

Video

A video of the incident shot from a few angles has since gone viral in Australia:

Advertisement

Teenager waited to strike

A young man standing behind Anning nonchalantly smashed an egg on the back of the senator’s head and appeared to have filmed it with his phone.

Supporters at that time were gathered around the reporters to hear the senator interviewed by The Age and television news members.

The teenager appeared to bide his time before striking.

Senator retaliated

Senator Anning turned and struck at the 17-year-old in the head with an open left hand, then lashed out again with his left hand towards the teenager’s head.

Teenager restrained

Anning’s supporters tackled the teenager and pinned him to the floor.

The teen was held on the ground for a period of time.

Journalists reportedly appealed to the Anning supporters to allow the teen to get back on his feet.

Advertisement

Police investigating

According to various Australian media, police are investigating the incident and Anning’s retaliation.

The teenager has been released without charge pending further investigations.

Senator Anning earlier delivered an impromptu speech to about 100 supporters at Moorabbin in Melbourne’s south-east.

He doubled down on his comments blaming Muslim immigration for Friday’s Christchurch shooting.

Muslim-blaming

Anning blamed Muslims for the shooting in Christchurch, New Zealand just the day before, despite Muslims being the victims of the terror attacks.

A petition calling for Anning to be removed from the Australian senate has received 305,000 signatures within 24 hours.

New Zealanders have showed up in force at mosques across the country laying flowers and writing messages of hope in response to the attacks on two mosques.