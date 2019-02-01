fbpx

Back
﻿

People in New Zealand show up at mosques to lay flowers & write messages of hope

Muslims in New Zealand make up 1.1 percent out of a 4.25 million population.

Belmont Lay | March 16, 12:43 am

Events

Raffles in Southeast Asia: Revisiting the Scholar and Statesman

01 February 2019 - 28 April 2019, 10am-7pm (Sun - Thu); 9pm (Fri)

Asian Civilisations Museum

Upsurge

New Zealand suffered its worst terror attacks ever on March 15, 2019.

A total of 49 people were killed, while another 20 more injured, after the mass shootings at mosques began at around 1:40pm New Zealand time in Christchurch.

Aftermath

Questions continue to be asked about the identity and motives of the four arrested suspects, three men and one women — one of whom is an Australian.

But even as the aftermath of the senseless violence continues to reverberate throughout the quiet Christchurch city in the southern island and beyond, the country is coming together to heal and deal with the pain and denounce the actions of those who pose real risks to society.

Messages of peace

Social media posts are showing the people of New Zealand coming together in solidarity to hold quiet vigils by laying flowers and contributing personal messages of hope at some of the mosques in the country.

This is despite mosques having been advised to stay closed.

Muslim minority

Muslims made up about 1.1 percent of New Zealand’s population of 4.25 million people in census figures published in 2013. The latest census figures are unavailable.

More than 50 mosques and Islamic centres have been established across the country, including three in Christchurch.

The two mosques, Masjid Al Noor and Linwood Masjid, have been shut.

People, young and old, are continuing to show up with flowers and to scrawl chalk writings on the ground outside other mosques.

The wider community at large have so far not only denounced the shootings, but are finding ways to support the Muslim community, such as donating to the victims, attending vigils and opening up their doors during this time of mourning.

This was the scene earlier on March 15 in Hamilton:

These are the scenes at a mosque in Wellington:

60,000 signatures on petition demanding Australian senator Fraser Anning removed after he blamed Muslim immigration for Christchurch mosque shootings

About Belmont Lay

Belmont can pronounce "tchotchke".

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

S'porean politicians condemn New Zealand terror attack & express condolences

Singaporeans should always remain vigilant and work to spread tolerance.

March 15, 11:49 pm

Free Changi Jewel public preview tickets on sale on Carousell for S$4 - S$10

Resale of the preview tickets is not allowed.

March 15, 11:34 pm

60,000 signatures on petition demanding Australian senator Fraser Anning removed after he blamed Muslim immigration for Christchurch mosque shootings

He has been slammed by Australians and New Zealanders.

March 15, 10:59 pm

S'pore clothing shop selling "Mala Tee" at Scape on March 16, 2019

If you can't make it tomorrow, they will be putting it up on their online store soon.

March 15, 10:37 pm

S'pore strongly condemns terrorist attacks in Christchurch mosques

There can be no justification for such attacks against civilians, MFA said.

March 15, 10:31 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close