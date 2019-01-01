fbpx

Back
﻿

S$38 all day eat-till-you-drop durian buffet at Bedok North, free for those above 55

Feast on Mao Shan Wang, D101 and D13.

Zhangxin Zheng | May 29, 10:54 pm

Events

Upsurge

If you want to enjoy a durian feast with your family, there is a good deal in Bedok.

S$38 all day durian buffet

According to a Facebook post on May 29, a durian store called Majestic Durian is offering a durian buffet at S$38 at Blk 84, Bedok North.

The buffet includes Mao Shan Wang, D13 and D101.

Mao Shan Wang has a bitter taste while both D13 and D101 are sweet variants.

That makes this buffet a good chance for first-timers to try, and for those with a sweet tooth.

Each buffet session lasts for 90 minutes and the offer is only available for dine-in.

Do note that you will have to make a reservation two days in advance via a phone call or WhatsApp.

Free for young children and senior citizens

For those below 12, or those aged 55 and above, you will get to enjoy free with each paying adult.

However, you will have to verify the age on the spot.

Also, make sure you finish all the durians you order.

Because any wastage will be charged based on the ale carte price of the durians.

Details

Address: Blk 84, Bedok North St 4 #01-29, S460084
Contact number: +65 8630 7351
Opening hours: 2pm-10pm

Top photo collage from Majestic Durian Facebook

About Zhangxin Zheng

Zhangxin’s favourite pastime is singing Mulan’s soundtrack in the mangrove forests. She hopes to perfect the art of napping in a hammock in the mangroves without being drowned by rising sea levels.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Boy in school uniform uses 2 cardboard boxes to get into LAN shop, fails, proceeds to use 3 boxes

He's more cardboard box than man.

May 29, 10:43 pm

Survey finds nearly half of S'poreans less likely to hire someone with tattoo

Two out of five think negatively about those with tattoos.

May 29, 08:56 pm

Detective Conan, Sailor Moon, Evangelion, Godzilla & more coming to Universal Studios Japan this year

Anime overload.

May 29, 08:02 pm

Starbucks S'pore launches Watermelon Mousse Cake + Watermelon & Lychee Aloe Frappuccino

All dat fruity flavours.

May 29, 07:09 pm

Japanese summer festival with reasonably-priced food & free film screenings happening at RWS, June 6-9

Free admission too.

May 29, 05:59 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close