S$38 all day eat-till-you-drop durian buffet at Bedok North, free for those above 55
Feast on Mao Shan Wang, D101 and D13.
If you want to enjoy a durian feast with your family, there is a good deal in Bedok.
S$38 all day durian buffet
According to a Facebook post on May 29, a durian store called Majestic Durian is offering a durian buffet at S$38 at Blk 84, Bedok North.
The buffet includes Mao Shan Wang, D13 and D101.
Mao Shan Wang has a bitter taste while both D13 and D101 are sweet variants.
That makes this buffet a good chance for first-timers to try, and for those with a sweet tooth.
Each buffet session lasts for 90 minutes and the offer is only available for dine-in.
Do note that you will have to make a reservation two days in advance via a phone call or WhatsApp.
Free for young children and senior citizens
For those below 12, or those aged 55 and above, you will get to enjoy free with each paying adult.
However, you will have to verify the age on the spot.
Also, make sure you finish all the durians you order.
Because any wastage will be charged based on the ale carte price of the durians.
Details
Address: Blk 84, Bedok North St 4 #01-29, S460084
Contact number: +65 8630 7351
Opening hours: 2pm-10pm
