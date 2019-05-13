S’pore couple robbed, injured & harassed in Bali, but still posed for candid photos for Straits Times

A couple from Singapore who were robbed, injured and harassed in Bali recounted their story for The Straits Times — and also supplied a pair of candid photos.

The cover photo as it appeared on Facebook:

And a second photo embedded in the story:

The article was shared on the ST Facebook page, which elicited comments pointing out the incongruity of the story and visuals.

Details of robbery

Here’s the traumatising part of their ordeal.

According to the couple, they were on a regular four-day trip to Bali, had rented a scooter and were returning to their villa after 2am on May 6.

The husband, Eugene Aathar, 24, was the rider and his wife Dolly Ho, 22 was riding pillion and navigating using Google Maps on her smartphone.

Two men on a scooter then rode up beside them, snatched the Samsung S10, kicked the couple’s scooter, and caused the couple to fall off.

The robbers rode away and Ho blacked out.

A man who supposedly went to the couple’s aid then picked up the scooter and rode off with the 12 million rupiah (S$1,140) they had kept on it.

The couple rented the Honda Scoopy for 125,000 rupiah (S$12) from La Vie Villa, where they were staying.

A police report was made.

The couple were then driven to the Siloam Hospital Denpasar.

Injuries

Aathar suffered minor injuries, while Ho had a concussion and a fractured shoulder, among other injuries.

She also suffers from memory loss.

Aathar claimed the villa’s employees subsequently barged into the hospital where Ho was warded for observation, and threatened to stop the couple from leaving the country if they did not pay up.

They were asking for 250 million rupiah (S$23,700).

Aathar paid them 12 million rupiah eventually, which is the equivalent cost of a small motorbike.

Assistance

Aathar’s brother flew to Bali and the Singapore Embassy provided consular assistance.

The couple had bought travel insurance, which covered the cost of a doctor to escort them on the flight back to Singapore on May 10 as Ho had not been cleared to fly without one.

Ho was taken to the National University Hospital.

Responses

Here’s the responses to the story and the visuals supplied by the couple, which showed the husband, Aathar, still sufficiently smiley:

