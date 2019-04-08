Brunei won’t enforce death penalty for gay sex after backlash

Brunei will not be imposing the death penalty on those found guilty of gay sex, the kingdom decreed in a major U-turn ahead of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan.

Moratorium ahead of Ramadan

Brunei’s Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah, on Sunday, May 5, 2019, extended a moratorium on the death penalty to incoming legislation prohibiting gay sex.

This is a bid to temper a global backlash led by celebrities, such as George Clooney and Elton John.

Rare response

The Southeast Asian country sparked an international outcry when news broke that it was imposing the death penalty for sodomy, adultery and rape.

The death penalty for such acts was to have come into effect from April 3, 2019, which could be carried out by stoning.

This was part of the rolling out of the country’s interpretation of Islamic laws, or sharia — elements of it were first adopted in 2014.

Sharia have been rolled out in phases since then.

Defended law initially

Brunei has consistently defended its right to implement the laws.

This latest U-turn is a rare response to criticism aimed at the oil-rich state.

The sultan said the death penalty would not be imposed in the implementation of the Syariah Penal Code Order (SPCO).

Brunei could have also relied on this upcoming Ramadan to issue this softer stance as a way to tackle the backlash, as this fasting period is known as a time for reflection and forgiveness.

What sultan said

“I am aware that there are many questions and misperceptions with regard to the implementation of the SPCO. However, we believe that once these have been cleared, the merit of the law will be evident,” the sultan said in a speech ahead of Ramadan.

“As evident for more than two decades, we have practiced a de facto moratorium on the execution of death penalty for cases under the common law. This will also be applied to cases under the SPCO which provides a wider scope for remission.”

There was also a portion of the speech that appeared to provide a justification for such harsh laws in Brunei.

“Both the common law and the Syariah law aim to ensure peace and harmony of the country,” he said.

“They are also crucial in protecting the morality and decency of the country as well as the privacy of individuals.”

No death penalty for two decades

Brunei has, in fact, stopped the practice of putting criminals to death.

Some crimes already command the death penalty in Brunei, such as premeditated murder and drug trafficking.

However, no executions have been carried out since the 1990s.

Highly unusual

The unusual backtracking by the Brunei royalty was highlighted by Reuters.

Reuters reported that it was “unusual for him to respond”, and that the sultan’s office even released an official English translation of his speech, which is not common practice.

This appeared to serve to placate foreigners and addressed an international audience.

Global backlash

The law’s implementation has been condemned by the United Nations and prompted celebrities and rights groups to call for a boycott on hotels owned by the sultan.

These include properties such as the Dorchester in London and the Beverley Hills Hotel in Los Angeles.

Multinational companies have also put a ban on staff using the sultan’s hotels.

Some travel companies have stopped promoting Brunei as a tourist destination.

Previously:

