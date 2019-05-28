fbpx

Back
﻿

Young boy excitedly watching ‘Tom & Jerry’ with fellow MRT commuter will melt your heart

Cuteness overload.

Zhangxin Zheng | May 28, 12:56 pm

Events

Upsurge

If you had a bad morning, especially while commuting on the MRT, this video might make you feel better.

Watched Tom & Jerry together

While we might tend to keep to ourselves on public transport, these two clearly didn’t get that outdated memo.

A young boy and a fellow commuter whiled away time watched clips of Tom & Jerry together while commuting on the train.

The incredibly adorable video went viral on Twitter garnering more than 20,000 likes and 12,000 retweets in a little over a day.

The man’s daughter captured this precious moment and uploaded the video clip on Twitter on May 27, 2019.

In the video, the man held the phone while the boy watched the cartoon intently, breaking out in giggles sporadically.

The boy enjoyed himself so much that he grinned widely at the man, even saying “No” to the lady sitting beside him.

Who perhaps wanted the boy to leave the man alone.

Neither of them seemed to mind though, and an incredibly adorable video was born.

Agree.

You can watch the video here:

So wholesome.

Top photo collage from screenshot of video by @serenteur

About Zhangxin Zheng

Zhangxin’s favourite pastime is singing Mulan’s soundtrack in the mangrove forests. She hopes to perfect the art of napping in a hammock in the mangroves without being drowned by rising sea levels.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Jurong West stall sells big traditional chicken rice balls at 40¢ each

Cheap and good.

May 28, 12:31 pm

Japanese man dies mid-flight, 246 packets of cocaine found in his stomach

High-flyer.

May 28, 12:26 pm

McDonald's S'pore launches curry sauce bottle, spicy nuggets, french onion shaker fries & Kit Kat Mcflurry at same time

Woah.

May 28, 12:15 pm

S'pore Burger King introduces mala beef & chicken stacker burgers

Wha, overload.

May 28, 12:04 pm

Begpackers spotted on S'pore East-West Line MRT performing for donations

Yet another one.

May 28, 11:56 am

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close