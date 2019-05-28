Young boy excitedly watching ‘Tom & Jerry’ with fellow MRT commuter will melt your heart

If you had a bad morning, especially while commuting on the MRT, this video might make you feel better.

Advertisement

Watched Tom & Jerry together

While we might tend to keep to ourselves on public transport, these two clearly didn’t get that outdated memo.

A young boy and a fellow commuter whiled away time watched clips of Tom & Jerry together while commuting on the train.

The incredibly adorable video went viral on Twitter garnering more than 20,000 likes and 12,000 retweets in a little over a day.

The man’s daughter captured this precious moment and uploaded the video clip on Twitter on May 27, 2019.

In the video, the man held the phone while the boy watched the cartoon intently, breaking out in giggles sporadically.

The boy enjoyed himself so much that he grinned widely at the man, even saying “No” to the lady sitting beside him.

Who perhaps wanted the boy to leave the man alone.

Neither of them seemed to mind though, and an incredibly adorable video was born.

Agree.

You can watch the video here:

My father befriended a tiny human in the train today. They’re watching Tom & Jerry. 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/G8CaIbbqwz — nicølette shruthy (@serenteur) May 27, 2019

So wholesome.

Advertisement

Top photo collage from screenshot of video by @serenteur