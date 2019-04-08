56 sexual misconduct cases reported in S’pore universities in last 3 years: Parliament

A total of 56 cases of sexual misconduct were reported in Singapore’s autonomous universities in the last three academic years.

This was revealed by Education Minister Ong Ye Kung in Parliament on May 6.

His statement was in response to questions by members of parliament asking for statistics on sexual harassment on campus.

Autonomous universities in Singapore are:

• Nanyang Technological University (NTU)

• National University of Singapore (NUS)

• Singapore Institute of Technology (SIT)

• Singapore Management University (SMU)

• Singapore University of Social Sciences (SUSS)

• Singapore University of Technology and Design (SUTD)

Breakdown of cases

Out of the 56 cases, 17 happened in academic year 2015/2016, 18 in 2016/2017, and 21 in the year 2017/2018.

A break down of figures according to universities showed there were 25 cases came from NUS, two cases from Yale-NUS College, 20 cases were from NTU and six cases came from SMU.

SUTD and SUSS had one case each.

Number of police reports made

In 37 of the 56 cases, victims made police reports.

Four of these cases are currently under investigation, while two did not have enough evidence to make out offences.

Another 10 resulted in jail terms ranging between 10 days and eight months.

These were for serious offences such as outrage of modesty and multiple instances of voyeurism.

For other cases, the universities conducted their own disciplinary inquiries and meted out penalties ranging from an official reprimand to expulsion.

According to Ong, the number of sexual misconduct cases number about 0.20 per 1,000 students per year.

