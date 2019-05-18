Chinese cosmetic inspector simultaneously tests out 18 different sunscreens on human subject

If you’ve ever fretted over what brand of sunscreen to use, this man in China might just be the answer to your woes.

Trying out 18 different sunscreens

Captain Lele is a cosmetic formulator/inspector and member of China’s Cosmetic Chemist Association.

On May 19, 2019, he conducted an experiment to test out the effectiveness of various sunscreens on the human body.

Using black tape to map out a grid on the back of a test subject, 18 different sunscreens with SPF 50 (Sun Protection Factor) from the USA, Europe and Japan were pitted against each other.

Only one sunscreen had an SPF 42 due to a wrong purchase.

The experiment was carried out in Tianhe District, Guangzhou, from 1:30pm to 4:45pm at an outdoor temperature of 34°C.

These are the brands of sunscreen that were used (one of them is more of an essence than sunscreen, though):

And this was the outcome after three hours:

The results after washing off the sunscreens can be seen here:

And you can see that the sunscreens with the crown stickers were the most effective:

These are the results a day after the experiment:

Concluding remarks

Lele concluded the experiment by stating that European sunscreens like La-Roche Posay have stronger protection against the sun whereas Japanese sunscreens feel better on the skin.

He also stated that those who do not want to spend too much on sunscreen still have good alternatives like Kose, which is both wallet-friendly and effective.

Lele’s post on May 21, 2019 has since gone viral both in China and abroad, with more than 39,000 shares and over 20,000 likes on Weibo alone.

You can watch the entire video of his experiment here:

Top image courtesy of Captain Lele on Weibo

