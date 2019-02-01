Yishun shop sells over 100 types of classic childhood biscuits & snacks
Good times.
You might come across some of your childhood snacks every now and then.
Perhaps in a more palatable/ generic packaging.
This shop in Yishun Junction 9 though, keeps the authentic style of how one used to purchase these snacks from old-time mamak shops.
Nelly’s Retro Shop recently moved to Yishun Junction 9.
They specialise in old-timey Singapore snacks.
Here is what they have to offer.
Here’s a nice little guided video showing what you can expect.
The store is open from 9am to 10pm everyday, and is located at the first floor of Yishun Junction 9.
