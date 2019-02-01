fbpx

Thai man sleeping with breathing difficulty records loving cat sleeping on his face

Zhangxin Zheng | April 23, 08:50 am

A Thai man named Lomphonten Lomphontan, however, had been experiencing poor sleep for the cutest reasons.

Pet cat’s suffocating hug

The man was having difficulty breathing during his sleep for a period of time earlier this year.

In his attempt to find out the reason, he installed a closed-circuit camera near his bed to observe what happens while he was asleep.

Little did he expect that the culprit and cause of his discomfort was actually his pet cat, Achi.

His findings were shared in a Facebook post on April 20, 2019.

Several Chinese publications such as Lianhe Zaobao and Oriental Daily News reported that the owner was from Taiwan, but The Dodo spoke to Lomphonten from Thailand in March 2019 about this hilarious incident.

Lomphonten shared that he feels “very much in love with him that he (the cat) loves me like this”.

He will not stop the cat from doing so as he appreciates this amount of affection from it.

Facebook post

At around 1.19am on Feb. 14, 2019, the cat was spotted staring intently at him while he was asleep.

You can probably wonder what’s on its mind.

At around 5.50am on Jan. 29 morning, the cat was lying on its owner’s face with its forelimbs extending around the man’s neck.

Another footage captured on March 9 at around 6am also showed how this cuddly cat made itself comfortable on its human’s body — covering his nose and mouth.


Here’s another one which showed the cat soundly asleep on the man’s face.

Tired of waiting, perhaps.

Here’s what the cat actually looks like:

Does not look like you should mess with it.

Online reactions

The Facebook post has since garnered over 33,000 reactions and close to 3,000 shares.

Commenters were tickled by this hilarious incident and some shared other woes of being a cat slave at home.

Here are some examples from the comment section:

Translation: My cat will only slap me.

Translation: I’m also having a little breathing difficulty recently, only this one at home dares to climb onto my head.

Translation: Plotting to suffocate the slave.

Translation: Should be forcing you to wake up to play with it lah.

Translation: Originally thought is ghost pressing (sleep paralysis) but turned out it is cat pressing on his face.

Translation: Suffocating love.

Full post here.

About Zhangxin Zheng

Zhangxin’s favourite pastime is singing Mulan’s soundtrack in the mangrove forests. She hopes to perfect the art of napping in a hammock in the mangroves without being drowned by rising sea levels.

