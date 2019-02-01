Suntec office workers decorate windows with Marvel Avengers characters, using only Post-its

Earlier this year, some Suntec office workers had fun sending messages through their buildings’ windows — using Post-it notes, no less:

On April 24, something similar was spotted by a Mothership reader, at Suntec Tower Four.

This time, the workers decorated it to the theme of Avengers, featuring characters such as Captain America, Thor, Hulk, Spider-Man, Iron Man, Doctor Strange, and more:

A close-up of the second photo:

Competition entries

As it turns out, the decorations are entries for a competition held by Suntec City. The most creative company at Suntec City’s office towers will win S$1,000 worth of shopping vouchers.

Tenants who collaborate with their neighbours to form a bigger mural might even stand a higher chance of winning.

Furthermore, the first 20 companies to apply will receive 100 Post-it pads. Unfortunately, these have all been given out.

Here are all the entries the organiser has received so far:

The mall was inspired by Post-its artworks around the world (and perhaps the office workers who first started it in Suntec):

Cool.

