fbpx

Back
﻿

Suntec office workers decorate windows with Marvel Avengers characters, using only Post-its

Fun times.

Mandy How | April 25, 12:46 pm

Events

Raffles in Southeast Asia: Revisiting the Scholar and Statesman

01 February 2019 - 28 April 2019, 10am-7pm (Sun - Thu); 9pm (Fri)

Asian Civilisations Museum

Upsurge

Earlier this year, some Suntec office workers had fun sending messages through their buildings’ windows — using Post-it notes, no less:

Suntec City office workers use Post-It notes to send wholesome pictorial messages across buildings

On April 24, something similar was spotted by a Mothership reader, at Suntec Tower Four.

This time, the workers decorated it to the theme of Avengers, featuring characters such as Captain America, Thor, Hulk, Spider-Man, Iron Man, Doctor Strange, and more:

Image by Mothership Reader
Image by Mothership Reader

A close-up of the second photo:

Image by Mothership Reader
Image by Mothership Reader

Competition entries

As it turns out, the decorations are entries for a competition held by Suntec City. The most creative company at Suntec City’s office towers will win S$1,000 worth of shopping vouchers.

Tenants who collaborate with their neighbours to form a bigger mural might even stand a higher chance of winning.

Furthermore, the first 20 companies to apply will receive 100 Post-it pads. Unfortunately, these have all been given out.

Here are all the entries the organiser has received so far:

Image by Mothership Reader

The mall was inspired by Post-its artworks around the world (and perhaps the office workers who first started it in Suntec):

Collage via Suntec City

Cool.

Top image via Mothership Reader

About Mandy How

Mandy is a pantry rat. She eats everything in the pantry (except other people's food).

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

SMEs in Johor struggle to hire labour as M'sians prefer working in S'pore

The depreciation of the Malaysia ringgit against the Singapore dollar was cited as the main reason.

April 25, 12:09 pm

Man allegedly took photos of another man in NTU hall shower on Easter Sunday, police investigating

The alleged incident took place two days after Monica Baey shared her experience on social media.

April 25, 11:52 am

S'pore's relations with China have improved tremendously: PM Lee

PM Lee also said Singapore can make a "modest contribution" to China's Belt & Road Initiative.

April 25, 02:24 am

Mother & son in the Philippines melt hearts playing on makeshift bedding beside traffic road

It is a popular game for Filipino families to entertain their children.

April 24, 09:43 pm

NTU student took 7 days to paint Punggol basketball court blue

Bet you didn't know "Punggol" means "to throw sticks at fruit trees" in Malay.

April 24, 07:34 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close