Jacqueline Wong apologises to Kenneth Ma & everyone involved in HK cheating scandal

You might have heard of the Andy Hui cheating scandal.







In case you haven’t, you can read this for a quick catch-up:

Basically, Apple Daily got hold of a dashboard video showcasing TVB actress Jacqueline Wong being intimate with Andy Hui in the back of a cab.

Here is the video in question.

Here’s the thing though, this scandal affected quite a number of people, because all of them had some kind of relationship with the other parties.

Sammi Cheng, for example, was apparently somewhat close to Jacqueline Wong.

Here they are working out together.

She affectionately called Wong “BB”, which is like baby, but shorter, but like not that much shorter also.







Up till Wednesday, Hui is the only person involved who has provided comments on the scandal, having spoken on the issue at a press conference he held on Tuesday (Apr. 16).

All this changed, however, when Wong, the other half of the duo at the back of the cab, gave a short statement through her manager.

Sorry

According to Toggle, Wong issued a short statement through her manager today.

Here is the statement in full:

“She knows that she has made a terrible and huge mistake, and she has let down every single person who has been affected (by the scandal). In particular, she’s sorry to her parents, family, company, and Kenneth Ma.”

She did not mention Hui or Cheng by name.

The same report claimed Ma, who had been filming a movie when the news broke, made several errors during filming, although he remained professional.

Advertisement

Cheng has not commented publicly yet, and her Facebook cover image seems to have been removed.

According to reports, sources close to her feared that she might become depressed, due to the strains of the scandal, in addition to the mental toll of carrying out a concert.

Related article

Image from Cheng’s and Wong’s Instagram



Content that keeps Mothership.sg going

👵💖

“When you’re volunteering you’re not only helping the senior but also helping yourself”, said this Singaporean volunteer.

👃🚆

They probably wouldn’t mask the smell of a rude dude’s fart, but these instagrammable train carriages are definitely a breath of fresh air.

🗡️🤖

You probably know “Speak of Cao Cao, and Cao Cao arrives”. But did you know he sometimes arrives in a Gundam suit?

🍺🍔🍟

Should calories go to your waist or your waste? (The right answer is “neither”)