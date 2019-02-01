ICA: States Times Review founder Alex Tan remained outside S’pore on expired passport

The founder of a website that has been blocked by the Singapore government has been living outside of Singapore on an expired passport.

This revelation was made by the Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) in response to media queries.

Australia-based, but owns Singapore passport

The Singaporean editor of websites, States Times Review, Singapore Herald and Singapore Hereld, and administrator of the Facebook page that shares content from these sites, is Alex Tan.

Tan, who is 31 this year, has been residing in Australia the past few years, where he has been publishing online content about Singapore.

He recently alleged that he was being made to come back here by the ICA to collect his new passport, which he applied for.

ICA rebuts claims

However, ICA has responded to Tan’s allegations.

ICA revealed that Tan has remained outside of Singapore on an expired passport.

His application for a new passport has been processed and he will be required to return to Singapore to collect it.

ICA also said there was no “deal” struck between Tan and ICA to shut down his online properties for his compliance to come back here.

This is ICA’s statement in full:

Alex Tan, the editor of States Times Review and its spin-offs, the Singapore Herald and Singapore Hereld, has remained outside of Singapore on an expired passport. He had submitted a new passport application to the Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA), from overseas. ICA has processed his passport application. He will be required to return to Singapore to collect his passport. He can obtain a Document of Identity from the nearest overseas mission to facilitate his return. ICA would like to clarify that, contrary to what he has claimed on the States Times Review Facebook page, there was no “deal” struck between ICA and him, for the issuance of his passport.

What is the standard procedure for passport renewal for overseas Singaporeans?

Passport renewal for Singaporeans should be a breeze — even for those overseas.

Overseas applications require about three to four weeks to process, provided all relevant documents are duly submitted.

The ICA will dispatch the passport to the Singapore overseas mission for collection.

Not the first time shutting down a web entity

This is not the first time Tan is supposedly shutting down a website.

Previously, he said the States Times Review website will be shut down after it was blocked by the Singapore government in November 2018.

However, it remained up.

What are the consequences of living in a foreign country on an expired passport?

Countries have strict rules when it comes to ensuring non-citizens are properly documented with valid identification and records.

Previously, in 2018, a Singaporean who travelled to Kuala Lumpur on a passport with less than six months validity was held in deplorable conditions before he was kicked out for being a “prohibited immigrant”.

