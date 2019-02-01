Shake Shack unveils S’pore-exclusive menu in Jewel Changi Airport, pandan & gula melaka items available

Singaporeans are already hyped about Shake Shack’s offerings at Jewel Changi Airport:

And the brand has finally unveiled its Singapore-exclusive menu.

Pandan shake

There’s the pandan shake, featuring a vanilla frozen custard ice cream blended with pandan, coconut, and topped with gula melaka crumble.

According to spokesperson from Shake Shack, the shake is a combination of coconut and pandan found in our local food, such as pandan chiffon cake, ondeh ondeh, and kaya toast.

For Shake Shack’s classic coffee milkshake, coffee from local favourite Common Man Coffee Roasters (CMCR) is blended with vanilla frozen custard.

Additionally, there will be three unique “concretes”, a.k.a frozen custard ice creams.

These will be blended with iconic Singapore flavours or with mix-ins from local bakers and artisans.

Here’s a look at the flavours.

1) Jewel Melaka

Vanilla custard mixed with coconut salted caramel, Lemuel chocolate chunks, shortbread, and gula melaka.

2) It Takes Two To Mango

Vanilla custard mixed with mango, sago pearls, shortbread, and freeze-dried mango. Inspired by mango sago pudding.

3) Shack Attack

Chocolate custard mixed with Plain Vanilla brownies, shack fudge sauce, Lemuel chocolate chunks, and chocolate sprinkles.

Plain Vanilla is a local bakery, and Lemuel Chocolate is a local brand as well.

Shake Shack culinary director Mark Rosati told the media that Singapore is serious about its love for great food, from kaya toast and laksa to sago pearls and pandan.

Hence, they are thrilled to introduce their Singapore-exclusive menu that features the flavours and ingredients they fell in love with.

Top image by Mandy How and Shake Shack Singapore

