Popular bookstore warehouse sale up to 90% off books & gadgets from April 17 – 21, 2019

Books and other stuff.

Belmont Lay | April 17, 03:53 pm

Events

Popular bookstore is having a sale from April 17 to 21, 2019.



It will be held at its warehouse at 15 Serangoon North Avenue 5.

Discounts of up to 90 percent off will apply to books, stationery and electronic products.

A snaking queue already formed outside the warehouse on the first day on April 17:



How warehouse sale is organised

Based on 2018’s warehouse sale, this was what it looked like:

To enjoy the S$2 per book offer, there was a minimum purchase of 25 books.

Or else, there is also the option of buying 10 books at S$3 each.



Gadgets

Tech gadgets, such as speakers, headphones and printers, are also going for cheap:



S$25 Voucher

A minimum spend of S$100 in a single receipt will entitle customers to a S$25 voucher.

Location

Address: Popular Warehouse, 15 Serangoon North Avenue 5, Singapore 554360
Opening hours: 11am-8pm
Nearest MRT station: Ang Mo Kio

All photos via Popular Facebook, top photo via
 

