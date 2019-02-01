fbpx

First look at Pokemon Center in Jewel Changi Airport

Woohoo.

Mandy How | April 11, 01:00 pm

Pokemon Center has finally unveiled its storefront in Jewel Changi Airport.

Here what it looks like:

The space appears pretty big, with shelves or merchandise and a whole wall of plushies on the left and right.

A life-sized statue of Lapras and Pikachu stands in the middle of the store:

Singapore exclusive merchandise will be sold in-store:

For the pretty price of S$18 per plush keychain. 

And S$8 for a bell strap:

A bigger Pikachu costs S$89:

This is a developing article.

All images by Mandy How

