First look at Pokemon Center in Jewel Changi Airport

Pokemon Center has finally unveiled its storefront in Jewel Changi Airport.

Here what it looks like:

The space appears pretty big, with shelves or merchandise and a whole wall of plushies on the left and right.

A life-sized statue of Lapras and Pikachu stands in the middle of the store:

Singapore exclusive merchandise will be sold in-store:

For the pretty price of S$18 per plush keychain.

And S$8 for a bell strap:

A bigger Pikachu costs S$89:

This is a developing article.

All images by Mandy How