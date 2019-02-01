First look at Pokemon Center in Jewel Changi Airport

Events
Pokemon Center has finally unveiled its storefront in Jewel Changi Airport.
Here what it looks like:
The space appears pretty big, with shelves or merchandise and a whole wall of plushies on the left and right.
A life-sized statue of Lapras and Pikachu stands in the middle of the store:
Singapore exclusive merchandise will be sold in-store:
For the pretty price of S$18 per plush keychain.
And S$8 for a bell strap:
A bigger Pikachu costs S$89:
This is a developing article.
All images by Mandy How
