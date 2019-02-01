fbpx

More candid photos & video of PM Lee, wife & grandchild at Botanic Gardens picnic compiled by public

Not everyday you would see the prime minister of Singapore out and about.

Belmont Lay | April 8, 11:21 pm

Upsurge

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong was in the audience at the Singapore Botanic Gardens, on Saturday, April 6, as the Singapore Chinese Orchestra (SCO) played on the symphony stage.

Chilling

Several photos circulated online showed him chilling on a picnic mat with his New Balance shoes off, together with his wife and a young child, who is believed to be his grandchild.

Public sneaked some shots in

As it is not everyday that the leader of Singapore is out and about mingling with the rest of society, the public at large quietly snapped away with their phones.

This resulted in an unprecedented myriad of candid photos of the prime minister seen doing various grandfatherly things, such as cooing at the young child, capturing the sights with his phone, and generally, letting his guard down.

Here are some of the other photos that have been circulating online and the responses to them:

PM Lee was seen taking photos of the audience members around him — who responded by whipping their phones out:

You can watch of video of PM Lee doing it here:

It appeared that the security officer also had some babysitting duties:

But the baby was the purview of PM Lee:

PM Lee appeared to review the photos on his iPhone — which some have noted is not exactly the newest model out there (because it still has a home button):

This shot of PM Lee gamely posing for a photo was shared by a woman, Victoria Li, who pointed out that the prime minister actually has holes in his sock:

That observation was met with approval.

About Belmont Lay

Belmont can pronounce "tchotchke".

