PM Lee’s grandfatherly side photographed by onlooker as he entertained grandchild at Botanic Gardens picnic

On Saturday, April 6, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong was in the audience as the Singapore Chinese Orchestra (SCO) played on the symphony stage at the Singapore Botanic Gardens.

PM Lee and family

A member of the audience captured some candid shots of the leader and a young child, believed to be his grandchild, as they bonded at the picnic:

PM Lee had his phone camera trained on his wife as well:

And on himself, as he was seen taking a selfie:

On Sunday evening, PM Lee shared the photos he took at the Botanic Gardens:

Yup, that’s his exact location:

PM Lee’s photos shared on WeChat

According to a Taiwanese woman who is currently in Singapore, the photos of PM Lee in the audience at Botanic Gardens was shared extensively on WeChat.

She wrote in Chinese that the responses to the photos were in praise of PM Lee, as he did not exhibit any distance with the other members of the public and it portrayed a down-to-earth persona.

She also wrote that even though some might view his actions as pretentious, it is hard to deny that what he is doing can win the hearts and minds of people.

She also wondered how can Singaporeans seated around the prime minister remain so calm.

Also in the audience that day was former prime minister Goh Chok Tong: