fbpx

Back
﻿

PM Lee’s grandfatherly side photographed by onlooker as he entertained grandchild at Botanic Gardens picnic

Family time.

Belmont Lay |Kayla Wong | April 8, 01:50 pm

Events

Minimalism: Space. Light. Object.

16 November 2018 - 14 April 2019, 1000h-1900h (Sat-Thu), 2100h (Fri)

National Gallery Singapore

Upsurge

On Saturday, April 6, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong was in the audience as the Singapore Chinese Orchestra (SCO) played on the symphony stage at the Singapore Botanic Gardens.

PM Lee and family

A member of the audience captured some candid shots of the leader and a young child, believed to be his grandchild, as they bonded at the picnic:

PM Lee had his phone camera trained on his wife as well:

And on himself, as he was seen taking a selfie:

On Sunday evening, PM Lee shared the photos he took at the Botanic Gardens:

Yup, that’s his exact location:

PM Lee’s photos shared on WeChat

According to a Taiwanese woman who is currently in Singapore, the photos of PM Lee in the audience at Botanic Gardens was shared extensively on WeChat.

She wrote in Chinese that the responses to the photos were in praise of PM Lee, as he did not exhibit any distance with the other members of the public and it portrayed a down-to-earth persona.

She also wrote that even though some might view his actions as pretentious, it is hard to deny that what he is doing can win the hearts and minds of people.

She also wondered how can Singaporeans seated around the prime minister remain so calm.

Also in the audience that day was former prime minister Goh Chok Tong:

About Belmont Lay

Belmont can pronounce "tchotchke".

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Lady gets leg stuck in platform gap after being pushed out of MRT train at Buona Vista

Helping is essential.

April 8, 02:07 pm

S'pore to have 7 long weekends in 2020

Never too early to plan for a holiday.

April 8, 01:58 pm

Woman cyclist knocked down outside Mustafa after cutting into garbage truck's way, curses workers 'f*ck you'

Cycle of violence.

April 8, 12:30 pm

S'pore & M'sia revert port limits to how it was before Oct. 25, 2018

The move comes a day before Singapore and Malaysia prime ministers meet.

April 8, 11:59 am

Instagram account features international hunks with durians, including Jay Chou-lookalike in S'pore

"Durian makes us thorny," it says on the profile.

April 8, 11:42 am

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close