fbpx

Back
﻿

Male NUS voyeur’s parents are housewife & driver, not ‘influential figures’ as many believed

Clear the air.

Nyi Nyi Thet | April 23, 12:46 pm

Events

Raffles in Southeast Asia: Revisiting the Scholar and Statesman

01 February 2019 - 28 April 2019, 10am-7pm (Sun - Thu); 9pm (Fri)

Asian Civilisations Museum

Upsurge

The Singapore police has issued a statement in relation to the National University of Singapore filming incident.

In their statement, they revealed details as to why the perpetrator Nicholas Lim was given a conditional warning instead of a jail term.

Here’s why:

“In deciding whether to recommend prosecution for a criminal offence, a number of factors are considered by Police in each case, including the age of the accused, the likelihood of reoffending/rehabilitation, the extent of remorse shown, whether there are aggravating factors (for example, like circulation of the offending images).”

Other issues taken into account were his ability to rehabilitate, and his future.

“In this case, the accused was assessed to have a high likelihood of rehabilitation, and was remorseful. There were also additional factors relating to his conduct which were relevant, such as the absence of other obscene materials in any of his devices.

A prosecution, with a possible jail sentence, will, likely ruin his entire future, with a permanent criminal record. Taking into account these factors, he was given a conditional warning, which means that if he commits any other criminal offence within 12 months, he will be liable to be prosecuted for both this current offence and the subsequent other offence. He will then likely face a jail sentence.”

In the same statement the police also revealed that the perpetrator’s parents are not influential figures, and that the notion that the case or the ruling was affected by these so-called influential parents was categorically untrue.

“Allegations that the man was not prosecuted because he has influential parents are untrue – the Police and AGC did not consider his parents’ background. Such factors are irrelevant considerations. It is unfortunate that such untruths have been put out.

The man’s parents have agreed for it to be disclosed that his father is a driver in the public transport sector and his mother is a housewife.”

This is likely in response to claims made in forums and Facebook comment sections claiming that Lim had been given a lenient sentencing because of said influence.

In fact, the punishment Lim received appeared be consistent with how NUS and the police handled previous cases.

20 insult/outrage of modesty cases in NUS from 2015 – 2018. Here’s how they were dealt with.

This indicates that it is a systemic issue rather than an aberration, or outlier.

Republic Polytechnic

The police also clarified another case that made the rounds on social media recently.

In the 2016 case of the Republic Polytechnic graduate, Ang Wei Sheng, was sentenced to 10 weeks’ jail for filming a 25-year-old woman while she was showering.

The accused in the RP case had committed multiple criminal trespass offences, taken deliberate action to avoid detection by covering up the CCTVs in the vicinity and covering his face with a towel, and did not own up voluntarily but was arrested following Police investigations to track him down.
 
He was a former student of RP and had committed the offences over a period of four months. As such, the Police, in consultation with the AGC, prosecuted him in court. The facts in that case are quite different.

Here’s the statement in full.

“There have been public discussions regarding the 12-month conditional warning given to a 23-year-old male National University of Singapore (NUS) undergraduate who had committed criminal trespass and insulted the modesty of a female undergraduate at the NUS.

There are two factors (which are both inter-related and yet separate): the first relates to rules to ensure that premises like NUS provide a safe environment, and the second relates to criminal prosecution. On the first, Police understand that NUS is reviewing its rules, on how such conduct is to be treated.

On the second issue: Police and AGC understand public concerns, on ensuring that our laws and enforcement provide sufficient protection for potential victims, and sufficient deterrence against would-be offenders. That is the approach that Police and AGC take.

In deciding whether to recommend prosecution for a criminal offence, a number of factors are considered by Police in each case, including the age of the accused, the likelihood of reoffending/rehabilitation, the extent of remorse shown, whether there are aggravating factors (for example, like circulation of the offending images).

In this case, the accused was assessed to have a high likelihood of rehabilitation, and was remorseful. There were also additional factors relating to his conduct which were relevant, such as the absence of other obscene materials in any of his devices. A prosecution, with a possible jail sentence, will, likely ruin his entire future, with a permanent criminal record. Taking into account these factors, he was given a conditional warning, which means that if he commits any other criminal offence within 12 months, he will be liable to be prosecuted for both this current offence and the subsequent other offence. He will then likely face a jail sentence.

Our criminal justice system seeks to temper punishment and deterrence, with giving offenders a second chance to reform, based on assessment of the relevant factors.

The approach in this case is consistent with the approach taken in other cases. There have been a number of similar cases, where such conditional warnings have been given.

Where other relevant factors are involved, for example, a prior criminal record, premeditation to evade detection, there will often be a prosecution.

Allegations that the man was not prosecuted because he has influential parents are untrue – the Police and AGC did not consider his parents’ background. Such factors are irrelevant considerations. It is unfortunate that such untruths have been put out. The man’s parents have agreed for it to be disclosed that his father is a driver in the public transport sector and his mother is a housewife.

The Police are also aware of comparisons being made between this case and a 2015 case involving a 23-year-old man who was charged and sentenced to 10 weeks’ imprisonment for filming a woman showering at Republic Polytechnic (RP). The accused in the RP case had committed multiple criminal trespass offences, taken deliberate action to avoid detection by covering up the CCTVs in the vicinity and covering his face with a towel, and did not own up voluntarily but was arrested following Police investigations to track him down. He was a former student of RP and had committed the offences over a period of four months. As such, the Police, in consultation with the AGC, prosecuted him in court. The facts in that case are quite different.”

Image from NUS and Monica’s Insta-story

About Nyi Nyi Thet

Thet has a chronic fear of teenage girls laughing at him. He sometimes puts on a cap in his room and yells “Gryffindor”.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Cockroach spotted scurrying off with cigarette butt at HDB lift lobby

Hello call polis.

April 23, 01:15 pm

NUS student who revealed male perpetrator's details could be breaking proposed doxxing laws

It would be possible to classify information posted online as doxxing should the intention of harassment be proven.

April 23, 11:21 am

A&W S'pore temporarily limits menu from 3am - 11am

Popular.

April 23, 11:15 am

Thai man sleeping with breathing difficulty records loving cat sleeping on his face

Lmao.

April 23, 08:50 am

Andy Hui allegedly told Jacqueline Wong he was going to divorce Sammi Cheng

Wong's confidant insists that she is a victim.

April 23, 08:06 am

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close