S’pore police said it wasn’t biased in allowing Nas Daily to host Botanic Gardens fan meet-up

It is not a cause-based event, police said.

Belmont Lay | April 20, 02:30 am

Nas Daily does require a permit under the Public Order Act (POA) to host his fan meet-up at the Singapore Botanic Gardens because it is a “non-cause based event”.



This was what the Singapore Police Force said on Friday, April 19.

Nas Daily, a.k.a. Nuseir Yassin, had just arrived in Singapore two days earlier on Wednesday.

But he said a day before the event was to take place that “all the necessary permits have been granted“.

False claims

The police said it was aware of false claims that “double standards applied for the granting of permits”, with respect to the event on Saturday.

The police told CNA: “These allegations which suggest that the police have been biased and shown favouritism are untrue and baseless, and maliciously seek to undermine confidence in public institutions.”

The police said Nas Daily’s event could be held outside of Speakers’ Corner without a permit as it was one of those that involved a media celebrity.



Previous celebrity events of similar nature

Police said meet-and-greet events for Hollywood actor Chris Hemsworth at Marina Bay Sands in May 2018, and another for local actress Fann Wong at the Bugis Plus shopping mall in 2017 are similar to the Nas Daily event.

“Many other similar non-cause based events have been held outside Speaker’s Corner without the need for a Police permit under the POA in the past,” the police said.

Public Entertainment License required

However, the Nas Daily event on Saturday required a Public Entertainment Licence (PEL) to be issued, the police said.

This was so as it involved the transmission of recorded music.

“PELs are issued to a wide variety of events organised by various persons or companies,” the police said.

“The requirements for a PEL are set out in law, and Nas’ event has met them.”



Police permit required

On the other hand, a police permit under the POA is needed for cause-based events, the police said.

But such events could take place at the Speakers’ Corner at Hong Lim Park without a permit if stipulated conditions are met.

The police said: “On the other hand, cause-based events, i.e. those that demonstrate support for, or opposition to views or actions of any person, group of persons, or any government, publicising a cause or campaign, or marking or commemorating any event, will require a police permit under the POA.”

“There have been many such events held in the past at Speaker’s Corner without a permit, such as the protest against a GST hike held in 2018 and the ‘Abuse of Process’ rally held in January 2019.”

