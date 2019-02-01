Nas Daily lands in S’pore to set up shop semi-permanently

Nas Daily, aka Nuseir Yassin, landed in Singapore on Wednesday, April 17 with his girlfriend, Alyne Tamir, 28.







Also known as Nas, the vlogger said his company, Nas Daily Corporation, would be moving to Singapore to set up a new company, the Nas Daily Media Company.

He arrived at the Terminal 2 arrival hall after a 20-hour flight.

They flew from Israel to Germany, then to Singapore on Singapore Airlines.

They were greeted by The New Paper.







Staying in Orchard

The duo told TNP they will reside at Winsland Serviced Suites by Lanson Place near Somerset MRT.

The arrangement is temporary, TNP said.

The residence will act as both home and office until they purchase a house, assisted by 99.co, an online platform for property in Singapore.

Nas shared a clip of his new place on Instagram:

“Travelling for three years leaves you with no residency, no place to call home, and I finally want to settle in a place,” Nas told TNP.

“And I think Singapore is a very welcoming place for setting up businesses as well as a nice country to live in.”

Alyne told TNP about her ideal new home in Singapore.

She said they are looking for a place big enough to host people: “We’re very particular. We’re going house-visiting this week, and we’re looking for a house that’s open and spacious where 50 people can visit us, that has good lighting as well.”

“We also want different locations to shoot videos in the house.”







Second meet-up with fans in Singapore

Nas Daily will continue producing videos about Southeast Asian countries, such as Vietnam and Indonesia.

Singapore will serve as a base for operations, TNP reported.

Nas is hosting a second meet-up in Singapore on Saturday, April 20 at 4pm.

The venue has not been announced.

The event page on Facebook has received 2,900 “going” and another 9,300 “interested” responses.

Attendees can expect comedy, content creators, T-shirts and memes.

Top photos via limkevo & shihyao_