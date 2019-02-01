fbpx

Nas Daily says “all permits have been granted” for first meet-up at Botanic Gardens on April 20, 2019

More than 3,300 people say they are coming.

Kayla Wong | April 19, 11:32 am

Nas Daily, a.k.a. Nuseir Yassin, is holding his first meet-up in Singapore at Botanic Gardens on Saturday, April 20, from 4 to 6pm.

Nas Daily holding first meet-up in S’pore at Botanic Gardens on April 20, 2019

All permits granted

And he has already made preparations for the massive meet-up — so far, more than 3,300 people have indicated on Facebook that they will be going.

Nas told CNA that “all the necessary permits have been granted”.

He said: “We’ve been speaking with the police and the Singapore Botanic Gardens, as we work to ensure a smooth running of the event.”

He added that “things have moved quickly and in organised fashion in time for the event”, which was a reason why he was “attracted” to Singapore.

However, Nas did not say which permits were granted.

What he did tell CNA was what the weekend meet-up will have in store for those who make their way down.

He urged people to bring picnic mats, food, and enjoy the day out.

Which might seem to indicate this isn’t the same kind of event that he carried out the last time he made a video in Singapore.

There will be a stage and music at the meet-up which indicates perhaps a concert-like atmosphere.

Nas though was careful to reiterate to CNA that the meet-up was not about him, but rather about striking up conversations.

What is similar to previous Nas meet-ups though, is that a video will be made out of the proceedings.

And while rain is in the forecast on Saturday afternoon, Nas said “the show will go on” even if it rains.

Top image adapted via The Nas Daily Meetup! & Singapore Botanic Gardens

About Kayla Wong

Kayla's dog runs her life.

