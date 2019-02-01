Mother fakes death with son’s help to withdraw S$80,331.23 CPF lump sum

A mother, with the help of her son, faked her death in Singapore to withdraw her Central Provident Fund (CPF) monies and obtain insurance claims.

Their ploy failed eventually as she and her son were charged on Friday, April 12, 2019.

Police informed by insurance firm

The son, Abraham Rock, 35 and his mother Talat Farman, 53, allegedly made more than S$3.7 million in false claims, the police said.

A police report was lodged by insurance firm AXA on Nov. 13, 2018.

Farman’s supposed death took place in Pakistan.

But AXA found several irregularities in the documents relating to it.

Money paid out

However, by the time the police were informed, S$80,331.23 was paid out from her CPF account.

Another S$49,000 was paid out from the National Trades Union Congress (NTUC) under the Dependants’ Protection Scheme.

Eight days after the police report was made, officers from the Commercial Affairs Department arrested Rock on Nov 21, 2018.

His mother was subsequently arrested.

The police said they worked closely with the insurers during the investigation: “In our continuous effort to combat fraud, it is vital for all insurers to be proactive in detecting and reporting suspicious cases to the authorities.”

Face lengthy jail time

Rock faces a total of 11 charges.

These include charges of engaging in a conspiracy to commit cheating, giving false information, making a false statutory declaration and providing false evidence.

His mother faces five charges of engaging in a conspiracy to cheat.

If found guilty of cheating, the pair faces up to 10 years’ in jail and a fine for each charge.

For making a false statutory declaration or providing false evidence, they face up to seven years’ in jail and a fine for each charge.

If found guilty of giving false information, they face up to one year in jail and a fine of up to S$5,000 for each charge.

They will return to court on May 10.

Both are out on bail of S$15,000 each.

