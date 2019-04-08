M’sian doctor in Australia suspended for vile comments on S’pore Hardwarezone Forum

Christopher Lee Kwan Chen, a Malaysian medical doctor who was practicing in Australia until very recently, has been suspended by the Medical Board of Australia for actions outside of his work.

This was after many of his sexist and racist comments made on Singapore’s Hardwarezone forum came to light and resulted in the doctor being investigated by a medical tribunal.

Previously working in Tasmania, and later in Melbourne’s Box Hill hospital, the current suspension has barred him from working anywhere in Australia.

It was to begin from May to allow for his employers to find another replacement, but public outcry prompted the decision to be made effective immediately.

What happened?

Lee’s various misogynistic comments he made online have been noted by the board, apparently after the authorities were alerted of his conduct following a tip-off.

One of the oft-cited comments Lee made online that has been picked up by various media is: “Some women deserve to be raped, and that supercilious little bitch fits the bill in every way.”

About another woman, he wrote in an Ask Me Anything (AMA): “I beg to differ. This kind will NEVER learn. She needs to be abandoned in India and repeatedly raped in order for her to wake up her idea.”

“I can just as easily condemn your mother for a whore (if the situation warranted it) as I can save your life or even hers.”

Backlash

Many commenters then inundated Eastern Health’s Facebook page demanding that Lee’s medical license be revoked.

“Dr Lee will not be returning to work until the completion of this investigation,” the Eastern Health statement said.

“We wish to advise that Eastern Health takes the issue of professional misconduct very seriously… we value diversity, inclusivity and living together respectfully and do not tolerate disrespectful comments or racism in any form,” the statement also said.

Racist comments

Besides misogynistic comments, Lee also peddled racist comments as he called himself a “foul-mouthed” doctor who did not bother to help Indonesian tsunami victims.

He wrote after a major tsunami hit the archipelago: “Don’t bother helping that nation of ingrates.”

On Singaporean women, he wrote: “Singaporean women are some of the most materialistic, pampered and self-entitled women you are likely to meet anywhere.”

To him, Chinese women were “calculating, ruthless animals”.

Claimed to have distributed naked photos of a woman

When Lee was criticised online by a woman, he supposedly posted nude pictures of her on the internet.

When she was forced to close her social media accounts, Lee gloated that a “new legion of perverts” would be viewing her images.

“I won,” he wrote.

Married

The tribunal also heard that Lee had posted extensively about his sex life with his wife.

He also once wrote about his marital situation: “If my marriage fell apart, it would not end in divorce. It would end in murder.”

Another time he wrote that if his wife were to become pregnant, he would force her to have an abortion by kicking “her down the stairs”.

Admitted to rhetoric

The Medical Board noted that Lee admitted that he wrote the posts and published them on the cited dates and times.

It also noted that Lee’s posts could be perceived as racially discriminatory and extreme sentiments disrespectful of women, as well as carried rhetoric that perpetuated violence and sexual abuse towards women.

And it noted that Lee had repeatedly posted images and information that identified himself as a medical practitioner in Australia.

The board found that Lee’s conduct amounted to professional misconduct and suspended him for six weeks.

Defiant

There was also an air of invincibility that Lee displayed online.

When slammed for his remarks, he asked how he would ever lose a job in Australia over obscenities written on a Singaporean site.

The medical board also cited Lee’s online profile, where he describes himself as:

“A mongrel doctor who claims to know all manner of shit on earth. He works and resides in Australia, and is also well known to practice Sintua religiously. It is rumored [sic] that his hospital in Australia has the highest casualties in the world due to him not attending to his dying patients and consistently posting ran jiao weis in edmw. He has a chio Ceylonese wife and will piak and/or play with her tits almost everyday. There’s some tiagong that he was forced into the marriage because his wife had threatened to report him to police for raping her, after he spiked her curry then upped her after their graduation prom night. Famous for being a shortie.”

Appalling

State health minister, Jenny Mikakos, issued a statement via a spokesperson, calling Lee’s behaviour “appalling”.

He also said it “has no place in Victoria, let alone in our hospitals”.

Besides getting a six-week ban, Lee was also asked to participate in a course about ethical behavior on social media.

Still on forum

Lee was not banned from Hardwarezone forum and appears to be making a comeback of sorts.

According to The Guardian, Lee posted after his suspension ruling: “We’ll see who has the last laugh.”

He also refused to delete his account.

He has no shortage of supporters on the forum who want him to return.

He has laughed off any suggestions to delete his profile and start anew.

Petition against him

A petition has amassed 800 signatures asking for Lee’s medical license to practice medicine in Australia revoked.

Lee had previously faced disciplinary issues at the Royal Hobart Hospital.

This was after he was found to have accessed a patient’s medical records on 21 separate occasions “without consent, or clinical need”.

Sample of what Lee wrote

Here’s a small taste of what Lee posted on the forum, cited in the report: