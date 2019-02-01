228 accidents involving PMDs were reported in 2017 & 2018: Khaw Boon Wan

Up to 228 accidents involving personal mobility devices (PMDs) on public paths were reported in 2017 and 2018, Transport Minister Khaw Boon Wan wrote April 1.

Khaw’s written reply was in response to a parliament question raised by Tampines GRC PAP MP Desmond Choo.

Choo asked how many serious accidents there had been involving PMDs in the past two years and whether there were cases where the victims had been unable to claim for their treatment and left in debt.

No information on cases where victims were unable to claim their treatment costs

Khaw stated that there was no information on cases where victims were unable to claim their treatment costs from the responsible party and subsequently left in debt.

In elaborating on the statistics of the incidents, Khaw added that of the 228 cases reported, 196 of them involved injuries.

One case was a fatal accident involving a PMD rider who self-skidded and subsequently succumbed to his injuries.

Additionally, 32 cases also reported major injuries such as concussions or fractures.

Regulations have been implemented with enforcement

Khaw added that the implementation of a registration regime and the lowering of speed limits on footpaths had since been executed with enforcement to ensure compliance.

He highlighted that PMD riders who were reckless faced the following punishments:

A fine of up to $5,000 and/or jail up to six months, for a charge of reckless riding,

Fines up to $10,000, and jail terms of up to four years, should the reckless rider also be involved in an accident, and is charged for causing hurt or grievous hurt through a rash or negligent act.

Khaw noted that several PMD riders had since been charged in court with custodial sentences meted out.

Victims also have a potential avenue for compensation through the courts

Khaw pointed out that victims also had a potential means for seeking compensation through the courts.

Khaw elaborated that victims injured in such accidents may obtain compensation from the responsible party through private settlement, undertaking mediation with the Singapore Mediation Centre or Law Society of Singapore, or filing a civil suit in the State Courts.

Khaw added:

“If the responsible party is convicted for causing hurt by a rash or negligent act under the Penal Code, the Court may order compensation to be paid to the victim.”

Active mobility users are encouraged to buy third-party insurance for their protection

Khaw elaborated that the Active Mobility Advisory Panel and LTA strongly encouraged all active mobility users to purchase third-party liability insurance to protect themselves against third-party claims in the event of an accident.

In case you are wondering what active mobility users refers to, its bicycles, e-bikes and PMDs, according to the Active Mobility Act.

Khaw added that the insurance would also facilitate claims for treatment costs by victims.

LTA to work with companies in purchasing third-party insurance for their riders

Khaw highlighted that LTA has since announced that motorised PMD-sharing licensees would be required to procure and maintain third-party liability insurance.

Additionally, LTA is currently working with companies such as food delivery companies on the purchase of third-party insurance for their delivery riders.

Top image screenshot from Gov.sg YouTube