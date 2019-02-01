Johor Chief Minister Osman Sapian rumoured to be resigning after meeting with Mahathir

Some changes are speculated to be afoot in the state government of Johor.

The Chief Minister of Johor, Osman Sapian, is rumoured to be announcing his resignation this week after meeting Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad on April 8, The New Straits Times (NST) reported.

Additionally, a reshuffle of the Johor state government is also expected.

Unhappiness over Osman’s performance

Academic qualifications

A source close to the Johor state government said that the party of Mahathir, Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu), had been unimpressed with Osman over how he had handled the controversy surrounding his academic qualifications, NST highlighted.

The source added that some quarters of the party were particularly unhappy with the delay Osman had shown in clarifying the issue.

In response to queries by reporters back in February on allegations that his accounting degree was non-existent, Osman simply smiled at the reporters.

The encounter went viral on social media.

Five days later, Malaysian newspaper Sinar Harian quoted Osman on Feb. 14 saying that he was once a student with the Kolej Pertanian Malaya, the predecessor of UPM.

Osman said: “However, I did not complete my studies.”

Subsequently, Osman apologised to Malaysians for the “confusion and misunderstanding” over his academic qualifications.

State management

The source further added that Osman also faced unhappiness from the members of Pakatan Harapan (PH), regarding the way in which he had managed the state’s affairs, NST further reported.

Said the source:

“There were occasions where he made announcements about decisions without discussing them in the state executive councillors’ meeting.”

In elaborating on what these occasions pertained to, the source pointed to Osman’s handling of land transactions within Johor and his visit to Malaysian vessel MV Pedoman while it was anchored in Singapore’s waters on Jan. 9.

Osman claimed previously that he had received the unofficial blessing of Malaysia’s foreign affairs ministry to conduct the visit.

This led to the foreign ministry disputing his claims, stating that they had repeatedly contacted Osman’s office to convince him not to proceed with the visit as it was “counterproductive”.

Separately, Osman also received criticism for his handling of the toxic spill in Pasir Gudang, which saw students hospitalised and over a hundred schools closed.

Osman came under fire by UMNO MP Hishammuddin Hussein, the former Defence Minister, who said that Osman should not have gone to Batam, Indonesia during the environmental crisis to promote tourism.

Osman supposedly conceded to resigning

The source further added that Osman has since conceded to resigning as it will be good for the state, NST added.

The source allegedly claimed:

“His resignation will undoubtedly strengthen the state government and the Johor Civil Service (JCS) and Bersatu in the state. It is the right thing to do and he has conceded to it.”

The source also dismissed suggestions that the Johor Palace was unhappy with Osman’s performance, stating that both parties had a good relationship.

“Such a scenario is unlikely as Osman has a good relationship with the palace… even from before he was appointed as Menteri Besar (Chief Minister).”

Should Osman’s resignation actually occur, he is expected to be replaced by his colleague Sahruddin Jamal, who is also from the Bersatu party, Today reported.

Osman’s aide dismisses rumours of resignation

The source’s claims, however, appear to be disputed by Osman’s press secretary, Abdul Hakim Abdul Rahman.

On April 7, Hakim was reported to have dismissed such rumours, stating that the meeting with Mahathir is nothing out of the ordinary, The Malay Mail reported.

He added that the meeting is primarily meant to prepare for the 9th Singapore-Malaysia Leaders’ Retreat scheduled for April 9.

Hakim said:

“Even if the menteri besar (Chief Minister) wants to meet with the prime minister, it is normal as for a preparatory meeting to be held before a major meeting. Don’t believe in nonsensical rumours. Right now, there are many quarters who are trying to confuse the public for their personal and political interest.”

Top images from Osman Sapian Facebook