Johor chief minister Osman Sapian didn’t complete studies, doesn’t have M’sia university degree

He admitted to this.

Belmont Lay | February 15, 12:25 am

Johor chief minister Osman Sapian has apologised to Malaysians for the “confusion and misunderstanding” over his academic qualifications — or lack of.

This was after he admitted that he in fact does not have a degree from Universiti Putra Malaysia (UPM).

No accounting degree

Claims that Osman’s accounting degree from UPM does not exist have turned out to be true.

Social media in Malaysia has been abuzz recently alleging that a number of politicians are masquerading as learned and qualified, when they are in reality uneducated or poorly educated.

Osman’s degree became suspect as one person purportedly conducted online checks with the university.

Big reveal

Malaysian newspaper Sinar Harian quoted Osman on Feb. 14 saying that he was once a student with the Kolej Pertanian Malaya, the predecessor of UPM.

Osman said: “However, I did not complete my studies.”

Five days earlier on Feb. 9, Osman, who is the Johor Pakatan Harapan chairman, was questioned by reporters after a Chinese New Year function in Kulai to comment on allegations that his accounting degree was non-existent.

He just smiled at them.

The encounter went viral on social media.

Credentials removed from government website

The Johor government’s website previously showed that Osman had a degree and diploma in accounting from UPM.

In response to this, Osman said that he had no knowledge of this.

Subsequently, following the public scrutiny, the information was taken down at his own instruction, Osman said.

“I humbly apologise to all Malaysians for the confusion and misunderstanding over my qualifications,” he said.

Following the revelation that Deputy Foreign Minister Marzuki Yahya had obtained his degree from a degree mill, Osman was one of several Pakatan leaders whose qualifications have come under scrutiny.

